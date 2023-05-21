Barking dogs alert owners as blaze rips through house in Essex in early hours

21 May 2023, 21:52

Barking dogs raised the alarm as a fire ripped through a detached house in Essex in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Barking dogs raised the alarm as a fire ripped through a detached house in Essex in the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture: Twitter/Essex County Fire & Rescue Service

By Chris Samuel

Barking dogs raised the alarm as a huge fire ripped through a detached house in Essex in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Fire crews from stations that included Stansted Airport and Bishop's Stortford in Hertfordshire, were scrambled to the scene in Dunmow Road in Takeley at around 2.40am.

Officials said the blaze started in an outbuilding at the back of the property.

A neighbour who helped to rescue horse from the stable on the property said she was woken up by an explosion before looking out of the window to see a "sea of orange".

Essex Fire and Rescue shared images of the inferno's aftermath on social media, adding: “Crews have extinguished a house fire in Takeley this morning.”

An investigation is under way to determine what caused the fire.

Essex County Fire & Rescue Service posted images of the aftermath on their official Twitter account
Essex County Fire & Rescue Service posted images of the aftermath on their official Twitter account. Picture: Twitter/Essex County Fire & Rescue Service

Station manager Terry Maher said the owners of the house had been alerted to the blaze by their dogs.

Horses were saved from a stable on the property
Horses were saved from a stable on the property. Picture: Twitter/Essex County Fire & Rescue Service

"The fire started in an outbuilding at the rear of the property and quickly spread to the roof of the house."

The fire totally destroyed the roof of the detached house
The fire totally destroyed the roof of the detached house. Picture: Twitter/Essex County Fire & Rescue Service
Station manager Terry Maher said the owners' dogs raised the alarm
Station manager Terry Maher said the owners' dogs raised the alarm. Picture: Twitter/Essex County Fire & Rescue Service

Mr Maherm added: "Crews worked incredibly hard, particularly due to the limited water supply, and did a fantastic job in saving the property and horses who were in a nearby stable.

"I'd also like to thank Stansted Airport Fire Service who were able to support us."

