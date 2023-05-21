Nick Abbot 10pm - 1am
Barking dogs alert owners as blaze rips through house in Essex in early hours
21 May 2023, 21:52
Barking dogs raised the alarm as a huge fire ripped through a detached house in Essex in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Fire crews from stations that included Stansted Airport and Bishop's Stortford in Hertfordshire, were scrambled to the scene in Dunmow Road in Takeley at around 2.40am.
Officials said the blaze started in an outbuilding at the back of the property.
A neighbour who helped to rescue horse from the stable on the property said she was woken up by an explosion before looking out of the window to see a "sea of orange".
Essex Fire and Rescue shared images of the inferno's aftermath on social media, adding: “Crews have extinguished a house fire in Takeley this morning.”
An investigation is under way to determine what caused the fire.
Station manager Terry Maher said the owners of the house had been alerted to the blaze by their dogs.
"The fire started in an outbuilding at the rear of the property and quickly spread to the roof of the house."
Mr Maherm added: "Crews worked incredibly hard, particularly due to the limited water supply, and did a fantastic job in saving the property and horses who were in a nearby stable.
"I'd also like to thank Stansted Airport Fire Service who were able to support us."