Rail walkouts to bring further disruption with strikes impacting Epsom Derby and FA Cup Final

31 May 2023, 01:46 | Updated: 31 May 2023, 02:06

Rail passengers are set be hit with further travel disruption in the coming days due to more strikes in on-going disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.
Rail passengers are set be hit with further travel disruption in the coming days due to more strikes in on-going disputes over pay, jobs and conditions. Picture: Alamy / Getty

By Chris Samuel

Rail passengers are set be hit with further travel disruption in the coming days due to more strikes in on-going disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.

Train firms are warning that industrial action by drivers and other workers will mean services will be "severely reduced".

Members of the drivers' union Aslef are scheduled to walk out on Wednesday and June 3, while members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), working for 14 train companies, will strike on June 2.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Train users are being advised to plan ahead and check the times of first and last services.

Members of RMT & ASLEF trade unions on a picket line at Brixton on March 15, 2023 in London, United Kingdom.
Members of RMT & ASLEF trade unions on a picket line at Brixton on March 15, 2023 in London, United Kingdom. Picture: Getty

15 train companies will be affected by the strikes, with services set to start later and finish much earlier than usual.

This is typically between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

Around half of the network will close down on the day of the RMT strike, with approximately half of services operating.

On the Aslef strike days, around 40 percent of trains will be running.

However, there will be wide variations regionally, with some operators not running any services at all.

Read more: Putin says Moscow drone attack an attempt by Ukraine to 'provoke' and 'scare' Russia - but Kyiv denies involvement

Read more:Labour accuses Sunak of being 'slippery' over order to hand over Boris Johnson Covid WhatsApps

Evening services will likely be affected on some lines on the days before each strike day and the mornings after strikes.

Aslef is also set to begin an overtime ban at 15 train operating firms on June 1 that could result in disruption, especially for passengers travelling in and out of London.

The strike action will also impact football fans travelling to Wembley Stadium for the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United on Saturday, and fans travelling from Manchester are advised not to try to do so on the day of the game.

There are also services to Epsom Downs where the Derby is run on the same day.

The strike action will affect people travelling to the FA Cup final on Saturday
The strike action will affect people travelling to the FA Cup final on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

Due to the RMT strike, there will be a limited service on Friday.

A Rail Delivery Group (RDG) spokesperson said: "The upcoming rail strikes called by the Aslef and RMT leadership will not only affect our passengers' daily commute but will also impact those travelling to and from the FA Cup final and other events across the country, causing disappointment and frustration for tens of thousands of people.

"It will also inconvenience families who have been looking forward and have planned their half-term holidays.

"It will also further burden our people who have already lost thousands of pounds at a time of financial strain."

Aslef boss Mick Whelan told the PA news agency there was "no waning in enthusiasm" from train drivers to continue striking.

Read more: Murder probe launched after woman's body found in River Severn

Read more: Trans activists interrupt controversial Kathleen Stock talk as one person 'glues themselves to floor'

"We are determined to get a resolution and remain in this for the long haul," he said.

"It is time for the government to step back from interference which is preventing a deal - drivers, in line with other workers, deserve a pay rise after four years without one and inflation running over the last 12 months north of 10%."

Both unions say they have not received a pay offer that it can recommend to their members and claim that ministers are preventing the train firms from making them an acceptable offer, which the government denies.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: "The government has facilitated a fair and reasonable pay offer, now union leaders must do the right thing and put this to their members."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Kosovo Serbs Clashes

Nato sends 700 more troops to Kosovo to help quell violent protests

Lurpak is facing a backlash from shoppers after slashing the size of its blocks of butter by 20 per cent.

Fury from shoppers as Lurpak cuts size of butter by 20 per cent after raising prices

Carnival Magic-Man Overboard

US coast guard searching for man who fell from cruise ship off Florida coast

Russia Ukraine

Russia says Ukraine drones damaged Moscow buildings in pre-dawn attack

UN Ukraine

UN nuclear chief urges Russia and Ukraine to ban attacks at nuclear power plant

Manson Follower Parole

Manson follower Leslie Van Houten should get parole, US appeals court rules

Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting

Pittsburgh synagogue massacre accused held ‘malice and hate for Jews’, jury told

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was discovered in a river in central Wales.

Murder probe launched after woman's body found in River Severn

Capitol Riot Contempt

Ex-Trump White House official Peter Navarro to go on trial in September

Sweden US NATO

US says ‘the time is now’ for Sweden to join Nato

The Prince's Trust has dropped Schofield as an ambassador

Phillip Schofield dropped as ambassador for Prince's Trust charity as DCMS to grill TV bosses 'over This Morning affair'

Rosalynn Carter Dementia

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia, family says

Theranos-Fraud-Holmes-Prison

Disgraced Theranos boss begins 11-year sentence for blood-testing scam

Capitol Riot Pelosi Threats

Woman who threatened Nancy Pelosi with hanging during Capitol riot jailed

Protests in Oxford

Trans activists interrupt controversial Kathleen Stock talk as one person 'glues themselves to floor'

CORRECTION Building Collapse Iowa

Five people remain missing after Iowa apartments collapse

Latest News

See more Latest News

Brazil South America Summit

South America’s leaders meet in Brazil to discuss regional cooperation

The new paper packaging for Mars bars

Mars unveils new look for much-loved chocolate bar in bid to cut plastic waste

Italy Lake Accident

Intelligence agents among four killed when boat capsized on Italian lake

Biden

Biden attends memorial Mass to mark eight years since son’s death

OpenAI head Sam Altman recently testified before Congress calling for better regulation of AI tech

AI could lead to 'extinction', warn experts including heads of OpenAI and Google Deepmind

Norway Whale

Norway says beluga whale with apparent Russian-made harness swims to Sweden

Germany Olympics Attack

Panel of historians begins review of 1972 Munich Olympics attack

Dr Ranj Singh has hit back after an image of him and Phillip Schofield's former lover resurfaced.

Dr Ranj Singh hits back at people ‘trying to cause damage’ as photo of him with Phillip Schofield’s ex-lover resurfaces
Scott Seddon, 26, died yesterday afternoon during a lightening storm on the popular Rhodes beach according to Greek authorities.

Tributes as 26-year-old British paddle boarder killed by lightning strike in Greece is named
A necklace has been discovered in the wreckage of the Titanic

Titanic's hidden treasures: Lost gold necklace with tooth of megalodon shark discovered in wreckage 111 years on

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Paul Burrell met with the warring princes back in 2017, a royal source has claimed

Princes William and Harry had a secret meeting with Diana's butler before Meghan engagement
Kate Middleton meets the Action for Children chief executive Paul Carberry last year

Kate 'unaware' £154,500-a-year charity boss was convicted murderer who stabbed man to death on train
Jeremy Hunt (centre top) could be dragged into Prince Andrew and King Charles row over Royal Lodge

Battle of Royal Lodge: Only Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and not King Charles can force Prince Andrew out of royal home

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Ali Miraj

Cross Question with Ali Miraj 30/05 | Watch Again

Lewis Goodall and teacher on vaping

Vaping has become an uncontrollable ‘epidemic’ in schools, reveals this teacher

Sangita and Boris

‘Never have I seen the government behave in this way!’: Sangita Myska infuriated by attitude towards Covid inquiry
James O'Brien reacts to Boris Johnson's responses to questioning on the WhatsApp message handover.

James O'Brien reacts to Boris Johnson 'squirming' under questioning on Partygate

Nick Ferrari

'Humans cannot change their sex': Philosopher Kathleen Stock advocates female-only spaces for women's protection
Ali Miraj on expenses scandal

True and Fair Party leader reacts to MPs claiming fines on expenses: 'Even good people can be corrupted in corridors of power'
Sangita on police and mental health

The 'demand for mental health services is outstripping supply' says Sangita Myska

Teacher tells David Lammy that kid's files would 'keep you up at night.'

'Sometimes knives go missing': Teacher says behaviour problem in schools is 'fundamentally about money'
Paul Brand hears from crime correspondent after police will stop attending mental health callouts

'There has to be a line': Crime correspondent asks why it’s the police’s job to respond to mental health emergencies
Ben Kentish clashes with Just Stop Oil activist

‘Civil disobedience gets results’: Just Stop Oil activist clashes with Ben Kentish

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit