Breaking News

Moscow hit by wave of kamikaze drones in 'revenge attack' following sustained air strikes on Ukrainian capital Kyiv

30 May 2023, 07:55 | Updated: 30 May 2023, 08:31

Moscow hit by wave of kamikaze drones in 'revenge attack' following sustained air strikes on Ukrainian capital Kyiv
Moscow hit by wave of kamikaze drones in 'revenge attack' following sustained air strikes on Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Moscow was hit by a wave of kamikaze drones on Tuesday morning, with a string of small explosions heard across the Russian capital.

The attacks, which hit buildings at 6:24am local time, could be heard across the city, rattling the windows of buildings miles away from the scene.

The explosions came just hours after Russia unleashed a series of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) attacks on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, for the third night running.

In a statement, Moscow's Mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said there had been minor damage to a number of buildings, however, no serious injuries have been reported following the attack.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Damage could be seen on local buildings in Moscow following the alleged series of attacks by Ukraine.
Damage could be seen on local buildings in Moscow following the alleged series of attacks by Ukraine. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Sobyanin went on to call the damaged caused by the attacks "insignificant".

According to Reuters, the ministry said: "This morning, the Kyiv regime launched a terrorist drone attack on targets in the city of Moscow."

"Three of them were suppressed by electronic warfare, lost control and deviated from their intended targets.

"Another five drones were shot down by the Pantsir-S surface-to-air missile system in the Moscow region."

Read more: Russia strikes Kyiv in fresh daylight attack following overnight drone barrage

Read more: 'Vindictive and dangerous' Russia poses threat to UK if Ukraine wins war - even without Putin, warns outgoing RAF chief

Striking blocks of flats in Leninisky Prospekt and Profsoyuznaya Street near Moscow's city centre, initial reports suggested several people had been wounded - however this is yet to be confirmed.

The buildings, in a wealthy district of Rublyovka, were damaged, with the area cordoned off as a crime scene by local police as objects were taken away for analysis.

Moscow hit by wave of kamikaze drones in 'revenge attack' following sustained air strikes on Ukrainian capital Kyiv
Moscow hit by wave of kamikaze drones in 'revenge attack' following sustained air strikes on Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Russia's defence ministry has since confirmed the drone attack on the Russian capital was launched by Ukraine.

The explosions follow 17 days of sustained attacks on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, with officials noting around 20 Russian drones had been destroyed by the city's air defence systems overnight.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ukrainian air defense intercepts a Shahed drone mid-air in the third Russia aerial attack on the capital in the last 24 hours in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Buildings damaged in drone attack, Moscow mayor claims

Nearly 100 primary schools could shut down

Nearly 100 primary schools 'at risk of closure' as birth rates fall and young families leave cities amid high living costs
India Bus Crash

At least 10 dead as bus carrying Hindu pilgrims falls into gorge

Eamonn Holmes accused This Morning of a 'total cover-up' of Phillip Schofield's affair

Eamonn Holmes alleges 'total cover-up' at ITV over Phillip Schofield affair

China Space

China launches new crew for orbiting space station

Overall inflation in shops has reached an all-time high

Supermarket price rises hit all time high in May, although food inflation drops slightly

Philip Schofield took his lover into his flat next to the TV studios

Philip Schofield 'begged YouTuber who filmed him with lover to delete video that could ruin his career'

Police restrained the 91 year old woman in a spit guard hood

Dementia-suffering woman, 91, 'handcuffed, hooded and strapped down by Met police' after cops aim taser at her

Rishi Sunak has pledged to crack down on illegal vape marketing, following an LBC investigation

Crackdown on illegal vapes after LBC exposed scandal of nicotine filled e-cigs sold with no age checks

Sarah Hughes, CEO of mental health charity Mind, says she worries the move will put vulnerable people at risk.

‘Lives at risk’: Fears over Met plan to stop attending 999 calls linked to mental health

Benedict Cumberbatch and his family were reportedly left fearing for their lives after a knife-wielding former chef at a luxury Mayfair hotel attacked and damaged their north London home.

Benedict Cumberbatch and family 'left fearing for lives' as home attacked by knife-wielding chef

South Korea Koreas Tensions

North Korea announces intention to launch satellite in coming days

Sudan

Sudan army and rival force agree to extend ceasefire

Ukrainian Police officers inspecting a fragment of the rocket after a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv

Russia strikes Kyiv in daylight after series of nighttime barrages

Emirates Space

UAE announces mission to asteroid belt to seek clues to life’s origins

A young British tourist has died "after being struck by lightning paddleboarding in Greece as his girlfriend filmed from the beach".

Brit tourist, 26, dies after being 'struck by lightning' on Greek holiday 'as girlfriend filmed from beach'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sun-seekers were treated to the hottest day of the year on Sunday, but temperatures are expected to cool this week in some parts of the country.

Cooler weather expected across parts of the UK this week after hottest day of the year

Burning police car

Peacekeeping troops hurt as ethnic Serbs clash with police in Kosovo

El Salvador Funes

Ex-El Salvador leader Mauricio Funes sentenced to 14 years over gang negotiation

Guyana School Fire

Girl, 15, charged as adult with 19 counts of murder in Guyana school fire

People wait to view the body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster

Nun whose body shows little decay since death draws hundreds to rural Missouri

DCI John Caldwell (left) was repeatedly shot at a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, in February

Seven men remanded in custody over attempted murder of senior Northern Ireland detective John Caldwell
Whitehall has been accused of “racist institutional bias” by the civil service’s largest union as it claims that white staff are twice as likely to be promoted.

Whitehall bosses accused of 'racist institutional bias' by civil service's biggest union

People walk among headstones as they visit Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day

Biden marks Memorial Day nearly two years after ending America’s longest war

Italian lake accident

Four dead after tourist boat capsizes during storm on Italian lake

Lindsey Graham

Russia issues arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham over Ukraine comments

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Paul Burrell met with the warring princes back in 2017, a royal source has claimed

Princes William and Harry had a secret meeting with Diana's butler before Meghan engagement
Kate Middleton meets the Action for Children chief executive Paul Carberry last year

Kate 'unaware' £154,500-a-year charity boss was convicted murderer who stabbed man to death on train
Jeremy Hunt (centre top) could be dragged into Prince Andrew and King Charles row over Royal Lodge

Battle of Royal Lodge: Only Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and not King Charles can force Prince Andrew out of royal home

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ali Miraj on expenses scandal

True and Fair Party leader reacts to MPs claiming fines on expenses: 'Even good people can be corrupted in corridors of power'
Sangita on police and mental health

The 'demand for mental health services is outstripping supply' says Sangita Myska

Teacher tells David Lammy that kid's files would 'keep you up at night.'

'Sometimes knives go missing': Teacher says behaviour problem in schools is 'fundamentally about money'
Paul Brand hears from crime correspondent after police will stop attending mental health callouts

'There has to be a line': Crime correspondent asks why it’s the police’s job to respond to mental health emergencies
Ben Kentish clashes with Just Stop Oil activist

‘Civil disobedience gets results’: Just Stop Oil activist clashes with Ben Kentish

Jeremy Corbyn on migration

'Society has been enriched by migration': Jeremy Corbyn does not accept that the UK is 'damaged' by migrants
Ben Kentish

Teacher: 'The education system is fractured from top to bottom'

GB Olympic medalist, Sharon Davies is 'pleased' with the news British Cycling has banned transgender women from competing in elite female events.

Female athlete 'pleased' at British Cycling's ban of trans women in female categories

James on Eco Protesters

Eco-protesters are 'front of the queue' on the right-wing media's hate list, according to James O'Brien
James and Chemical Weapons expert

Expert banned from government event says Jacob Rees-Mogg's legislation smells like ‘stalinism’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit