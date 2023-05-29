Russia strikes Kyiv in fresh daylight attack following overnight drone barrage

29 May 2023, 14:36

Ukraine's capital Kyiv has come under daylight attacks by Russia for the first time in months
Ukraine's capital Kyiv has come under daylight attacks by Russia for the first time in months. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Russia has launched a fresh missile attack on Kyiv after two nights of heavy drone strikes.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Explosions rocked Kyiv again on Monday morning, with the city centre appearing to be the main target.

The missiles were all understood to have been shot down and there are no reports of casualties, despite flaming debris landing in residential areas across the capital.

It comes after the "most massive attack" on the city occurred overnight into Sunday with Iranian-made Shahed drones, according to senior Kyiv military official Serhii Popko.

"Emergency services have responded to a call near the centre of the capital. The attack on Kyiv continues. Don't leave the shelters!" Mayor Vitaly Klitschko wrote on the Telegram messaging app as residents ran to shelters in metro stations.

The attacks were part of a new wave of increasingly frequent and intense air strikes launched by Moscow this month as Kyiv prepares to launch a counteroffensive to try to take back territory occupied by Russian forces.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

People take cover at metro station during a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv,
People take cover at metro station during a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv,. Picture: Alamy

The second overnight barrage on Sunday evening lasted more than five hours, with air defences reportedly shooting down more than 40 drones.

It came as Kyiv prepared to mark the anniversary of its founding.

A 41-year-old man was killed and a 35-year-old woman was injured when debris fell on a seven-storey non-residential building and started a fire, Mr Klitschko said.

Ukraine's air force said Saturday night was also record-breaking in terms of Shahed drone attacks across the country. Of the 54 drones launched, 52 were shot down by air defence systems.

In the north-eastern Kharkiv province, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said a 61-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man were killed in two separate shelling attacks.

Kyiv Day, which fell on Sunday, is usually celebrated with live concerts, street fairs, exhibitions and fireworks, but scaled-back festivities were planned for this year - the city's 1,541st anniversary.

The timing of the drone attacks was likely not coincidental, Ukrainian officials said.

"The history of Ukraine is a long-standing irritant for the insecure Russians," Ukraine's chief presidential aide Andriy Yermak said on Telegram.

Mr Popko added: "Today, the enemy decided to 'congratulate' the people of Kyiv on Kyiv Day with the help of their deadly UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles)."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Italian lake accident

Four dead after tourist boat capsizes during storm on Italian lake

Lindsey Graham

Russia issues arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham over Ukraine comments

Ukrainian Police officers inspecting a fragment of the rocket after a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv

Russia strikes Kyiv in daylight after series of nighttime barrages

Burning police car

Ethnic Serbs clash with police in bid to take over Kosovo municipal building

Building Collapse Iowa

One rescued overnight after building collapse in Iowa

Jimmy Lai

Jimmy Lai’s bid to terminate national security trial in Hong Kong rejected

Chinese astronauts

China plans to land astronauts on moon before 2030 as new space race accelerates

Rescue workers have recovered four bodies from a northern Italian lake

Four dead as boat carrying British tourists overturns in whirlwind on Italian lake

Brian Cox, who stars in Succession

‘Satisfyingly devastating closing act’ of Succession receives critical acclaim

Bola Tinubu

Bola Tinubu sworn in as new Nigerian President

The bulk carrier

Malaysia detains Chinese barge on suspicion of looting British warship wrecks

Uganda’s president

Uganda’s president signs tough anti-gay legislation into law

UK police officers are to be tasked with breaking up people-smuggling gangs alongside security forces in North African countries

'Britain's FBI' set to work with countries in North Africa to 'stop up to 400,000 migrants crossing the Mediterranean'

Child with empty plastic bottles

UN talks on treaty to end global plastic pollution begin in Paris

Turkish president

Triumphant Erdogan faces challenges over economy and earthquake recovery

Phillip Schofield has issued a new statement after leaving This Morning

Eamonn Holmes slams 'delusional' Philip Schofield as former presenter insists there is 'no toxicity' at This Morning

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nepal Everest Anniversary

Nepal honours Sherpa guides to mark 70th anniversary of Mount Everest conquest

Building collapse in Iowa

Rescue operation under way after Iowa apartment building partially collapses

Metropolitan Police officers will not attend emergency calls if they are linked to mental health incidents from September.

Met Police to stop attending emergency calls linked to mental health in bid to 'focus on crime'
Typhoon Mawar

Thousands evacuated as Typhoon Mawar approaches Philippines

Erdogan's rule will now continue until 2028

Erdogan claims historic victory in Turkish presidential election - but nation remains divided
Route 66 sign

Route 66 TV star George Maharis dies aged 94

Turkey Election

Erdogan wins re-election in Turkey’s presidential election

In this image released by the Italian firefighters a helicopter search for missing after a tourist boat capsized in a storm on Italy’s Lago Maggiore in the northern Lombardy region, Sunday, May 28, 20

At least two dead, others missing after tourist boat overturns in northern Italy

President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Washington

President Joe Biden and Kevin McCarthy reach final deal to prevent US default

Food inflation remains more than double the standard rate at 19.1%

Retail chiefs warn Sunak plan to cap supermarket prices will 'lead to shortages and won't work'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Paul Burrell met with the warring princes back in 2017, a royal source has claimed

Princes William and Harry had a secret meeting with Diana's butler before Meghan engagement
Kate Middleton meets the Action for Children chief executive Paul Carberry last year

Kate 'unaware' £154,500-a-year charity boss was convicted murderer who stabbed man to death on train
Jeremy Hunt (centre top) could be dragged into Prince Andrew and King Charles row over Royal Lodge

Battle of Royal Lodge: Only Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and not King Charles can force Prince Andrew out of royal home

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sangita on police and mental health

The 'demand for mental health services is outstripping supply' says Sangita Myska

Teacher tells David Lammy that kid's files would 'keep you up at night.'

'Sometimes knives go missing': Teacher says behaviour problem in schools is 'fundamentally about money'
Paul Brand hears from crime correspondent after police will stop attending mental health callouts

'There has to be a line': Crime correspondent asks why it’s the police’s job to respond to mental health emergencies
Ben Kentish clashes with Just Stop Oil activist

‘Civil disobedience gets results’: Just Stop Oil activist clashes with Ben Kentish

Jeremy Corbyn on migration

'Society has been enriched by migration': Jeremy Corbyn does not accept that the UK is 'damaged' by migrants
Ben Kentish

Teacher: 'The education system is fractured from top to bottom'

GB Olympic medalist, Sharon Davies is 'pleased' with the news British Cycling has banned transgender women from competing in elite female events.

Female athlete 'pleased' at British Cycling's ban of trans women in female categories

James on Eco Protesters

Eco-protesters are 'front of the queue' on the right-wing media's hate list, according to James O'Brien
James and Chemical Weapons expert

Expert banned from government event says Jacob Rees-Mogg's legislation smells like ‘stalinism’
'But how will that stop the boats?': Nick Ferrari presses Shadow Immigration Minister on Labour's solutions

'Common sense rather than government by gimmick': Shadow Minister takes aim at Tories' migration plans

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit