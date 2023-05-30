Murder probe launched after woman's body found in River Severn

30 May 2023, 20:47 | Updated: 30 May 2023, 20:49

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was discovered in a river in central Wales.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was discovered in a river in central Wales. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was discovered in the River Severn.

Police said the body of a 34-year-old was found outside Llanidloes, mid Wales, at around 4pm on Sunday, May 28.

A man, 46, was arrested on suspicion of murder later that day and remains in police custody.

Dyfed-Powys Police has appealed for any witnesses or anyone who has dashcam footage of a man and a woman in the area or on the the A470 between Llanidloes and Dolwen on Saturday or Sunday.

The woman is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall, of small build, and with very long dreadlocks, which were past her waist.

She was wearing a grey top, dark trousers and white trainers.

The man is described as white, approximately 6ft tall, of stocky build, and with dreadlocks and a dark coloured bandana.

He was wearing a short sleeve, high visibility jacket, t-shirt, shorts, light-coloured trainers, and was in possession of a black bag with a single strap, and had a small, dark-coloured dog with him.

Police also want to speak to the person who gave the man and his dog a lift between Welshpool and Shrewsbury, dropping him off near the Dinky's Dinahs layby in Shrewsbury on Sunday.

Officers are not currently looking for anyone else as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dyfed-Powys police through the dedicated public portal or by calling 101 and quoting reference DP-20230528-120.

