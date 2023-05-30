Phillip Schofield dropped as ambassador for Prince's Trust charity as DCMS to grill TV bosses 'over This Morning affair'

30 May 2023, 20:12 | Updated: 30 May 2023, 20:22

The Prince's Trust has dropped Schofield as an ambassador
The Prince's Trust has dropped Schofield as an ambassador. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Phillip Schofield has been dropped as an ambassador for the Prince's Trust after his admission of an affair with a young male colleague.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The charity, founded by the King, said it was "no longer appropriate" for it to work with the presenter, who left This Morning last week after two decades as host.

A Prince's Trust spokesperson said: "In light of Phillip's recent admissions, we have agreed with him that it is no longer appropriate to work together."

Schofield resigned from ITV on Friday after admitting to an "unwise, but not illegal" affair with a young male colleague on the show. He was subsequently dropped from his management too.

It comes as it has been revealed that ITV executives are expected to face a televised probe from MPs over what they knew and when about the This Morning affair.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Schofield was an ambassador for the charity founded by the King
Schofield was an ambassador for the charity founded by the King. Picture: Getty

Bosses are expected to appear before the Commons Culture, Media and Sports Committee next Tuesday, according to the i.

A Westminster source told the paper: "The hearing is scheduled to be scrutiny of the upcoming Media Bill with executives from ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5. But as always, members could ask the witnesses anything they like."

SNP MP John Nicolson, who is on the committee, said: "The committee’s scrutiny of the Media Bill is a vital part of ensuring we are legislating for a healthy and diverse media landscape.

"The issues that have erupted around ITV of late have of course been a cause for concern, and I look forward to seeking clarity from ITV representatives."

ITV said it expected to take part in a “pre-existing evidence session on the Media Bill” at the committee next week and would confirm which executives will attend in the lead up to the meeting.

Read more: Dr Ranj Singh hits back at people ‘trying to cause damage’ as photo of him with Phillip Schofield’s ex-lover resurfaces

Read more: Eamonn Holmes alleges 'total cover-up' at ITV over Phillip Schofield affair

On Saturday, ITV said it investigated the rumours in early 2020, but Schofield “categorically” denied it was true.

“Further to our statement last night, ITV can confirm that when rumours of a relationship between Phillip Schofield and an employee of ITV first began to circulate in early 2020 ITV investigated,” a spokesperson for the broadcaster previously said.

“Both parties were questioned and both categorically and repeatedly denied the rumours as did Phillip’s then agency YMU.

“In addition, ITV spoke to a number of people who worked on This Morning and were not provided with, and did not find, any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour.

“Phillip’s statement yesterday reveals that he lied to people at ITV, from senior management to fellow presenters, to YMU, to the media and to others over this relationship.”

There have also been claims that there was a "toxic" culture at This Morning, with TV doctor Ranj Singh saying he raised concerns about "bullying and discrimination" two years ago but was "managed out".

Following his claims, Schofield spoke out, insisting that there is "no toxicity" at This Morning and added that "it's the same handful of people with a grudge against me or the show who seem to have the loudest voice".

He said in an Instagram story: "Now I no longer work on @thismorning I am free to say this. I hope you have noticed that it's the same handful of people with a grudge against me or the show who seem to have the loudest voice.

"This Morning IS the best show to work on, with the best people. In all the years I worked there there was no toxicity. You can listen to those persistently loud voices if you like.

"But the thousands of guests over the years, thousands of staff and crew, hundreds of presenters and contributors all know, it IS a family of wonderful, talented, kind, hard working people."

