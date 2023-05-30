Dr Ranj Singh hits back at people ‘trying to cause damage’ as photo of him with Phillip Schofield’s ex-lover resurfaces

30 May 2023, 14:31 | Updated: 30 May 2023, 14:40

Dr Ranj Singh has hit back after an image of him and Phillip Schofield's former lover resurfaced.
Dr Ranj Singh has hit back after an image of him and Phillip Schofield's former lover resurfaced. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Dr Ranj Singh has hit back at people "trying to cause damage" after a photo of him with Phillip Schofield’s former lover resurfaced.

The 43-year-old regularly appeared on This Morning as a resident medical expert for six years alongside Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby until he stepped down in 2022.

He spoke out after Schofield resigned from ITV on Friday after admitting to an "unwise, but not illegal" affair with a young male colleague on the show.

He initially released a statement saying he raised concerns about "bullying and discrimination" two years ago but was "managed out".

He has since spoken out again to defend himself after an image of him and Schofield's ex-lover resurfaced.

TV doctor Ranj Singh
TV doctor Ranj Singh. Picture: Alamy

He tweeted: "I’ve noticed people posting news articles where a journalist took a tweet from 10 years ago in isolation, completely out of context from the wider discussion, and used it to imply something else.

"This is inaccurate and unfair. And those comments were clarified years ago."

It came after he tried to clarify details surrounding the image earlier on Tuesday.

"It’s sad that there are people out there trying to cause damage and insinuate things from a harmless picture.

"So here are some facts: [Phil's ex] and I worked together at This Morning.

"He was 21 when we took this picture at the studio (in 2017). And it was obviously taken as a joke."

Read more: Eamonn Holmes alleges 'total cover-up' at ITV over Phillip Schofield affair

Read more: Philip Schofield 'begged YouTuber who filmed him with lover to delete video that could ruin his career'

The TV doctor previously slammed This Morning, saying there was a toxic culture during his time on the show.

He revealed that he believes that his complaints about the culture on the show led to his departure from his role.

Singh wrote: "I was on the show for 10 years and I genuinely loved and valued working there.

"However, over time I grew increasingly worried about things were behind the scenes and how people including myself, were being treated.

"I didn't know the truth about what was going on with Philip [sic], but I do know the issues with TM [This Morning] go far beyond him. It takes more than one person to create a culture."

He said that after the complaint, he was "being used less and less".

"I even took my concerns directly to the top of ITV: the culture at This Morning had become toxic, no longer aligned with ITV values, and I felt like because I whistle-blew I was managed out.

"But as history and experience have taught us, things like bullying and discrimination are very hard to prove, particularly in hindsight and when the 'people in power' control the narrative. As we've seen, no review or investigation is foolproof."

