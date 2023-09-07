Murder suspect dies in police cell as body found in search for missing woman in Leicester

Gabriela Kosilko, 26, was reported missing last week. Picture: Handout

By Kieran Kelly

A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder after a missing woman's body was found in woodland near a lake has died in police custody.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Gabriela Kosilko, 26, was reported missing on Friday after failing to return home from work on Thursday.

A man, 30, was arrested on suspicion of murder. He was found dead in his cell on Wednesday.

It comes as Leicester Police said a body was recovered in the Groby Pool area, which is believed to be Ms Kosilko.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has started an investigation.

Gabriela Kosilko. Picture: Handout

Ms Kosilko was last seen at a shop in Fosse Road North, Leicester, at around 11.30pm on Thursday August 31.

Her car, a red Audi A1, was found in Ratby Lane, Leicester, at 4.20pm the next day.

Read More: 'I’ve been left to exist alone': Partner of conductor killed in Stonehaven derailment 'unable to comprehend' his death

Read More: Police launch manhunt after soldier accused of terror offences escapes from jail 'by hanging underneath delivery van'

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Sinski, from East Midlands Special Operations Unit Murder Investigation Team, said: "Our enquiries into the circumstances surrounding Gabriela's death continue and anyone who may have any information is asked to get in touch.

"If you were driving along Newtown Linford Lane around 2.20pm on Friday (September 1) please check your dashcam footage and get in touch if you captured a red Audi A1 parked on the side of the road or saw anyone driving it or sitting in the vehicle.

"Equally, if you were in Ratby Lane area during Friday afternoon please get in touch if you saw the vehicle or anything which seemed unusual or caused you concern.

"We would also like to reassure the local community who have been affected by the events of the last few days that officers will remain in the area while further enquiries are conducted."

All scene preservations in relation to the investigation have now been lifted and anyone who can assist with enquiries is asked to contact 101, quoting incident 484 of September 1.