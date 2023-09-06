Breaking News

Chaos at the airports after soldier accused of terror offences escapes from jail 'by hanging underneath delivery van'

Khalife has fled from prison. Picture: Alamy/Metropolitan Police

By Will Taylor

Police have tightened up security at airports as they hunt a former soldier who was set to go on trial for terror charges after he escaped from prison.

The public has been urged not to approach Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, who fled from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday morning.

He was about to go on trial over terrorism and Official Secrets Act offences.

A prison service source told The Sun he sneaked away from the kitchens then hung on to the bottom of a delivery van. HMP Wandsworth, a category B prison that holds about 1,300 inmates, is reportedly under lockdown.

Khalife was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, red and white chequered trousers and brown steel toe cap boots. He was reportedly working in the kitchen at the time and was wearing a chef's uniform when he escaped, according to Sky News.

Khalife has fled Wandsworth prison. Picture: Metropolitan Police

He is slim, about 6ft 2ins and has short brown hair. He has links to the Kingston area and it is believed he is still in London but he could have left the capital.

Police have swept to airports in case he tries to fly out, with security queues at Glasgow and Manchester slowing down as thorough ID checks are carried out.

The Metropolitan Police said: "An alert was issued by the Counter Terrorism Command earlier today in relation to Khalife through established operational briefing channels to relevant UK police and law enforcement agencies, including those at UK ports and borders."

Tannoys told passengers a "national incident" was forcing the delays, while Heathrow said: "Due to additional checks required, waiting times for departing passengers may be longer than usual. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

"Passengers are advised to check the status of their flight before travelling to the airport."

Police want anyone who sees him to call 999 and not approach him. Witnesses should use reference 1631/06SEP23.

Anyone with information that could help track him down, even if it is not a live sighting, is also asked to get in touch.

The head of the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command said: "We have a team of officers who are making extensive and urgent enquiries in order to locate and detain Khalife as quickly as possible.

The suspect fled from HMP Wandsworth. Picture: Alamy

"However, the public can help us as well and should anyone see Khalife, or have any information as to where he might be, then please call 999 or the immediately.

"I also want to reassure the public that we have no information which indicates, nor any reason to believe that Khalife poses a threat to the wider public, but our advice if you do see him is not to approach him and call 999 straight away."

Khalife is accused of collecting information, notes and documents that would be "useful to the enemy".

He was based at Beacon Barracks in Beaconside, Stafford, where he was alleged to have taken details from MoD personnel files that would be "useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism".

He is also accused of a bomb hoax after allegedly putting "three canisters with wires" on a desk in January this year.

He denies three criminal charges and was due to appear in court in November.