'Europe is the next stop' Jerusalem Deputy Mayor warns of rising anti-Semitism as Muslim crowd storms Dagestan airport

Jerusalem Deputy Mayor on Israel-Hamas war

By Jenny Medlicott

The Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem has warned the ‘UK has a big problem on its hands’ as she said anti-Semitism is on the rise globally after an ‘anti-Israeli mob’ stormed Dagestan airport on the weekend.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A plane from Tel Aviv to the Russian Republic of Dagestan was forced to land at an alternate airport on Sunday after a ‘mob hunting for Jews’ stormed it.

The mobs later targeted Makhachkala airport, where the plane was diverted to, after it was reported that was where it would land.

After footage shared online showed swathes of men running into Makhachkala airport, with some heard shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’, Jerusalem’s deputy mayor has warned "Europe is the next stop" for anti-Semitism.

Plane targeted by mob at Dagestan airport in Russia

Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, the Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem, told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "I don't think we'd ever imagine that in 2023 we would see a modern day pogrom happening in Russia with the Muslim community of Dagestan.”

She continued: “Unfortunately we’re seeing this now develop in all the major capital cities and what you have to ask yourself is: who are the police protecting?”

“We’re the first stop on the tour of global Jihad.

"Europe is the next stop and I think the UK has a big problem on its hands”.

Read More: Israel pushes more troops into Gaza as Hamas war 'expands', amid 'civil order breakdown as aid warehouse broken into'

Read More: Israel and Hamas engage in direct clashes near border crossing as IDF ground operation intensifies

Crowds stormed the aiport. Picture: Alamy

The Russian National Guard and Hundreds of additional Security Forces have now been Deployed to Makhachkala International Airport in Dagestan, in an attempt to gain Control of the Muslim Rioters who have now Flooded into the Airport searching for Israeli Passengers. pic.twitter.com/qiQ5p6MWIO — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 29, 2023

Videos shared online showed crowds breaking through doors at the airport terminal while swathes of others stormed the runway of the airport.

Passengers on board the plane from Tel Aviv were instructed to remain inside after landing, as police moved in to protect them.

Police arrested 60 people following the outbreak, while 20 people were injured, and two have been left in critical condition.

Ms Hassan-Nahoum added: "It's just very sad because it's not just in Chechnya, in Dagestan, but we've seen it in the streets of London unfortunately as well.

"100,000 people shouting 'from the river to the sea' which means the annihilation of the State of Israel - many people shouting 'death to the Jews'.

"So I don't think this problem of the rising anti-Semitism is solely in Russia, it really is in every capital in the world right now."

It comes after thousands of pro-Palestine protesters gathered in the streets of London on Saturday for the second weekend in a row.

Shouts of “stop arming Israel. Stop bombing Gaza” were heard. While some were also heard chanting “from the river to the sea” - which refers to the land between the River Jordan and the Mediterranean.

More than 1,000 Metropolitan Police were deployed across London amid the protests.

Nine arrests were made, including some which are being treated as suspected hate crimes.

The Met police faced backlash from the government following the first weekend of protests after officers concluded a chant of ‘Jihad’ was lawful.

Appalling videos from Makhachkala, Russia, where an angry mob broke into the airport searching for Israeli citizens on the flight from Tel-Aviv.



This is not an isolated incident in Makhachkala, but rather part of Russia’s widespread culture of hatred toward other nations, which… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 29, 2023

Reacting to online footage of the events in Makhachkala, X users expressed their concern, as one wrote: “I pray for you and the safety of your people.”

“I can't believe this stuff is happening and I am so sorry you personally have to deal with all this grief. Unreal. Stay strong, this is just horrendous,” another added.

Russian state-owned RIA Novosti outlet reported that the airport was forced to close due to riots taking place.

"Israel expects the Russian authorities to protect all Israeli citizens and all Jews, and to act decisively against the rioters and against incitement to violence against Jews and Israelis," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said after the incident.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has issued a statement as he said the mob's actions are "not an isolated incident...but part of Russia's widespread culture of hatred towards other nations".

"Appalling videos from Makhachkala, Russia, where an angry mob broke into the airport searching for Israeli citizens on the flight from Tel-Aviv," he said.

"This is not an isolated incident in Makhachkala, but rather part of Russia’s widespread culture of hatred toward other nations, which is propagated by state television, pundits, and authorities.

"The Russian foreign minister has made a series of antisemitic remarks in the last year. The Russian President also used antisemitic slurs. For Russian propaganda talking heads on official television, hate rhetoric is routine.

"Even the most recent Middle East escalation prompted antisemitic statements from Russian ideologists. Russian antisemitism and hatred toward other nations are systemic and deeply rooted.

“Hatred is what drives aggression and terror. We must all work together to oppose hatred."