James O'Brien rebukes Rishi Sunak for ignoring alarm bells as 'NHS chaos has become normal'

By Madeleine Wilson

James O'Brien tells listeners how paramedics, doctors, and nurses in the UK are for reaching for the "emergency button" and the government is choosing to ignore it.

James O'Brien spoke to listeners after recent figures show dozens of NHS trusts to have declared critical incidents, with some forced employ tactics last seen at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This includes canceling operations, redeploying staff to areas they're not familiar with, and doubling-up patients in side rooms and cubicles.

James ridiculed The Times, for their recent headline focusing on the row of how many people are dying as a consequence of the "chaos" of the health service.

He said: 'The most important question is, how bad is it?

"How does an ordinary schmuck like me get a proper handle on how bad it is compared to previous years."

Read more: Patient 'forced to wait 99 hours for bed' as hospitals come under extreme pressure

Read more: Critical incidents declared at NHS hospital and ambulance trusts across England amid record A&E demand

James went on to tell listeners: "Chaos in the NHS has become normal."

He later continued to chide Rishi Sunak's government for ignoring alarm bells as "chaos has become normal in the NHS".

James said: "Paramedics, doctors, nurses - reaching for the emergency button...They're not even acknowledging it or talking about it."