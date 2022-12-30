Critical incidents declared at NHS hospital and ambulance trusts across England amid record A&E demand

30 December 2022, 00:09

Officials warned the NHS faces one of the toughest winters in its history
Officials warned the NHS faces one of the toughest winters in its history. Picture: Getty

By Adam Solomons

A dozen NHS hospitals and ambulance trusts have declared critical incidents as officials warned the health service faces one of the toughest winters in its history.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hospitals in Dorset County, Portsmouth and Nottingham today declared incidents as they warned they are being overwhelmed by patient demand and staff shortages.

It comes as A&E services in Scotland hit record lows for meeting waiting time targets.

The NHS in Leeds warned "some planned surgery will be cancelled", while Surrey and Sussex Healthcare Trust yesterday reported “record numbers of people attending A&E, calling NHS111, accessing GP services and calling 999”.

Read more: NHS crisis: Nurses to walk out again next month as ambulance workers join forces and coordinate strike

Read more: 'Don't give your cold to granny this Christmas,' Brits warned, as NHS prepares for 'darkest winter to date'

NHS Confederation chief executive Matthew Taylor said: “The number of critical incidents we have seen declared over recent days are an accumulation of a number of difficult challenges meaning the NHS is facing one of the toughest winters in its history.

“High rates of flu, ongoing issues with delayed discharge and the disruptive impact of industrial action are compounding the longer-term issues of over 130,000 NHS vacancies, a decade-long lack of investment in capital and the elective backlog. This is bringing pressures to a head in many parts of the country.

“Whilst secondary care is where these challenges are perhaps the most visible, it’s also the case that primary, community and mental health care are under huge strain and many of the most vulnerable members of our communities rely on these services most."

Medway Foundation NHS Trust in Kent and Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust in Lancashire declared critical incidents last week.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tate is a self-described misogynist

Anti-feminist social media personality Andrew Tate arrested in Romania on human trafficking charges

Legendary players, entertainers, and politicians have paid their respects to Pelé who died today aged 82, as his daughter shared a moving final photograph with him.

Tributes pour in for Pelé as daughter shares touching final photo with football legend

Vivienne Westwood died surrounded by her family

Fashion designer and punk movement leader Vivienne Westwood dies aged 81

Pele

‘Greatest of all time’: Pele as described by his peers

Buffalo weather

Buffalo roads reopen as search for storm victims continues

Russia Ukraine War

Russia hits key infrastructure with missiles across Ukraine

Ben Wallace had claimed the government was reviewing China Covid cases

Testing arrivals from China: government 'unhelpful' as LBC reveals 'no' specific review

Nurses and other workers staging industrial action seeking inflation-busting pay rises will have to compromise, the head of the Trades Union Congress has admitted.

Nurses will have to compromise on pay-rise demands, TUC union boss admits

Pele has died after a battle with bowel cancer

Football icon Pelé dies aged 82 after cancer battle as Gary Lineker pays tribute to the "great entertainer"

Ryan Parkinson was dismissed twice

BMW factory worker sacked for taking a lunch break to go to Burger King earns £16,000 payout

The force has issued an image of a man they they want to identify in connection with a reported hate crime.

Hate crime probe launched after someone reportedly defecated in garden of ex-cricketer Azeem Rafiq

Two children have died with Strep A in Scotland. Picture: Getty

Another four children die from Strep A as the UK's death toll hits 30

Cambodia hotel fire

At least 19 dead in fire at hotel casino on Cambodia border

Shoppers seen fighting over Prime at Aldi

Shoppers seen pushing and shoving each other to get their hands on a bottle of sports drink ‘Prime’ at Aldi

London was last active on social media on July 11.

Rapper Theophilus London reported missing in Los Angeles

Israel Politics

Israel swears in Netanyahu as PM of hardline government

Latest News

See more Latest News

Labour has criticised the government for handing out £30m in vouchers

Govt accused of 'rank double standards' after paying out £30m in high street vouchers for civil servants
Vatican Benedict XVI

Benedict XVI lucid and stable but in serious condition, Vatican says

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine targeted in another Russian missile attack

Russia Military

Putin oversees commissioning of new Russian navy warships

Jon Venables is due for a parole hearing

'Ultimate betrayal': Jon Venables could be released from prison within weeks

Russian missile strikes battered Ukraine including in major cities like Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv

Ukraine bombarded in 'massive air raid' as Russia launches dozens of missiles after rejecting peace talks
Kosovo Serbia Tensions

Kosovo reopens main Serbia border crossing

Fresh Labour plans could see victims determine community sentences

Labour vows to give victims power to decide punishments for antisocial behaviour

Israel Politics

Netanyahu’s hard-line government prepares to enter office

Cody Fisher was killed on Boxing Day

Third man arrested on suspicion of murder of footballer Cody Fisher in Birmingham nightclub

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller 'will never vote for the Tories again'

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller 'will never vote for the Tories again'

Covid UK China travel

'They've been on house arrest for 3 years': Caller demands compassion for travellers from China
UK should ‘return to free movement’ to help fill NHS vacancies says locum GP

UK should ‘return to free movement’ to help fill NHS vacancies says GP

Victim of fraud says there was no 'closure' from his experience

Fraud victim tells LBC he has had no 'closure' since the incident

Home Office migration issues

Foreign graduate doctors fear strike action due to UK's immigration issues

Iain Dale Best of 2022

Best of 2022: Jeremy Corbyn should 'take a lot of the blame' for Boris Johnson's conduct, says caller
Shelagh best 2022

Best of 2022: Shelagh Fogarty caller slams previous caller's outrage over the rail strikes in spiralling takedown
Postal strikes

Retired postman 'hurt' by treatment of postal workers after colleagues died on the job during Covid lockdown
Caller says Brexit was Boris Johnson's 'quick and dirty' route to power

Brexit was Boris Johnson’s ‘quick and dirty route to power’, says caller

‘Woke means nothing to you’, caller tells Andrew Castle in heated exchange

‘Woke means nothing to you’, caller tells Andrew Castle in heated exchange

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit