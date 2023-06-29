Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg heavily criticised over campaign to 'undermine' Partygate probe

Nadine Dorries, Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg and Priti Patel have all been heavily criticised for 'improper pressure' over Partygate. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Nadine Dorries, Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg and Priti Patel have all been heavily criticised for 'undermining procedures of the House of Commons" by criticising its inquiry into Boris Johnson.

The Privileges Committee highlighted comments by senior MPs including Nadine Dorries, Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg and Priti Patel along with Lord Goldsmith - a serving minister in an “unprecedented and co-ordinated” campaign to undermine the privileges committee.

Members of the committee faced attacks from those close to Boris Johnson in a bid to "prevent them" from doing their duty”, the report that found Johnson misled parliament said.

"Those Members did not choose to engage through any proper process such as the submission of letters or evidence to our inquiry, but by attacking the members of the committee, in order to influence their judgment," the new report said.

Their aim was to "influence the outcome of the inquiry" and "impede the work of the committee by inducing members to resign from it," the report adds.

The group was trying to "discredit the committee's conclusions if those conclusions were not what they wanted" and "discredit the committee as a whole", it said.

"The committee is particularly concerned about attacks mounted by experienced colleagues, including a serving minister of the Crown, a former leader of the House and a former secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport."

The Privileges Committee, which noted that pressure was "particularly" applied to Conservative members, said the Commons should "maintain its protection of inquiries into individual conduct referred to the Committee of Privileges in the same way that it does those being considered by the House's own Committee on Standards and Independent Expert Panel".

The committee suggested that MPs agree a resolution noting and approving the special report, noting that the Commons would consider "that where the House has agreed to refer a matter relating to individual conduct to the Committee of Privileges, Members of this House should not impugn the integrity of that committee or its members, or attempt to lobby or intimidate those members, or to encourage others to do so, since such behaviour undermines the proceedings of the House and is itself capable of being a contempt".

More follows