Prince Harry ‘breached’ Royal Family’s privacy in his new book, claims caller

6 January 2023, 11:44

By Ellen Morgan

This LBC caller in Wimbledon said Prince Harry was wrong to publish details of private conflicts with his father and brother, saying “there’s an element of privacy that should be afforded to your nearest and dearest.”

James O'Brien attempted to clarify her argument, asking show she would handle having “enormous issues with people in this country” that had been “played out in public” for her entire life.

He asked whether years of being portrayed to suit “their agenda” rather than “your reality” could all be solved by simply moving country.

“If you’d been appallingly treated by your own family and the whole world was watching, you think that by moving house, you wouldn’t care anymore?”

The caller said she wouldn’t want her side of the story made public and was sceptical whether Prince Harry telling his side would make him feel better, asking “how does it help?”

“It’s not like the Royal Family can put forward their truth,” she added.

READ MORE: Prince Harry's revelation reminds caller of 'painful and distressing destruction of my family'

James instantly rebutted this, reminding her of the Prince Charles and Princess Diana both published books and the royal press officers were “in daily contact with newspapers.”

He returned to the “central point” that just because Prince Harry has moved away and stepped back from royal duties, doesn’t mean he should “not care” about processing his trauma “in the public space where he has lived his entire life.”

The caller and James disagreed about Prince Harry including details of private conversations with King Charles and Prince William.

James asked whether she though “a narrative involving him printed in every newspaper in the world is something he should sit by and allow to unfold.”

The caller replied Prince Harry could have tried to put forward his own perspective in a way that did not breach the privacy his close family would have expected from him.

She thought “the incident” in which Prince Harry says his brother attacked him, should not have been included in the memoir, to which James clapped back: “you don’t think an adult victim of domestic assault should go public with the allegation?”

The caller quickly reassured James that she didn’t believe that, but she objected to a private family affair being mentioned in a personal memoir.

