Prince Harry’s revelations remind caller of ‘painful and distressing destruction of my family’

By Ellen Morgan

This caller, a veteran who served in the Parachute Regiment, said feelings of “public discomfort and disdain” would make Prince Harry’s attendance of his father’s coronation later this year “extremely uncomfortable.”

In a discussion with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC about Prince Harry’s memoir, which was published this morning, Bob in Harrow said: “it’s repeating everything I went through.”

He talked about the rift with his own brother, who said Bob was “responsible” for their father’s death, and who made “false allegations” against him when their mother died, “which resulted in a Crown Court case.”

Bob then told Nick that “it was the strength of serving in the army that allowed me to go through all that.” He explained that, even if Prince Harry’s relationships with his father and brother are fractured, “his true brothers in arms will be the men that he served with.”

Nick asked what about serving in the parachute regiment enabled Bob to deal with his “desperately unfortunate situation.” Bob recalled a member of the Navy saying to him: “we’re going to get through this, we’re going to get around it, we’re going to get above and if we can’t do it that way, we’re going to dig under it.”

He said it was this determination that allowed him to “keep going.”

However, Bob didn’t agree with Prince Harry revealing he had killed 25 Taliban fighters during his time in the army, saying “if Harry had served in the Parachute Regiment, he would’ve kept his mouth shut.”

Reflecting on his own time in the army, Bob said “I feel responsible for the lives that were lost, but I will never talk about that in specific detail.”