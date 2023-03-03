Breaking News

Covid rule breaches would have been 'obvious' to Boris Johnson at several gatherings, top MPs say

3 March 2023, 12:23 | Updated: 3 March 2023, 13:08

Boris Johnson will give evidence to the Privileges Committee on March 20
Boris Johnson will give evidence to the Privileges Committee on March 20. Picture: Privileges Committee
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Evidence suggests that Covid rule breaches would have been "obvious" to Boris Johnson at the time he attended several gatherings, a Commons Privileges Committee has said.

A report by the Committee also said there was evidence "that those who were advising Mr Johnson about what to say to the press and in the House were themselves struggling to contend that some gatherings were within the rules".

The Director of Communications in Number 10 at the time said: "I'm struggling to come up with a way this one is in the rules in my head," the report stated.

The former prime minister will give evidence to the Privileges Committee in the week beginning March 20, though Mr Johnson has already said he feels "vindicated".

The committee has confirmed that the report is not final and said final conclusions will be set out "only when we have heard oral evidence from Mr Johnson."

Boris Johnson attends 'gathering' during lockdown
Boris Johnson attends 'gathering' during lockdown. Picture: Privileges Committee
Boris Johnson attends 'gathering' during lockdown
Boris Johnson attends 'gathering' during lockdown. Picture: Privileges Committee

Read More: Sadiq Khan sparks fury as he decries 'Far Right' and 'Covid denier' element among Ulez protesters

Read More: Boris 'a piece of work' says ex-EU chief who negotiated Brexit as Johnson mounts opposition to Sunak's deal

Mr Johnson has said that the investigation into whether he lied to MPs with his partygate denials shows he has "not committed any contempt of Parliament".

In a statement, the former prime minister said: "It is clear from this report that I have not committed any contempt of Parliament. It is also clear that what I have been saying about this matter from the beginning has been vindicated.

"That is because there is no evidence in the report that I knowingly or recklessly misled parliament, or that I failed to update parliament in a timely manner.

"Nor is there any evidence in the report that I was aware that any events taking place in No 10 or the Cabinet Office were in breach of the rules or the guidance."

Former prime minister of United Kingdom, Boris Johnson speaks during the Global Soft Power Summit in London
Former prime minister of United Kingdom, Boris Johnson speaks during the Global Soft Power Summit in London. Picture: Getty

When asked for evidence by the committee, Mr Johnson said he held "no relevant material" - after three separate requests by the committee.

The committee issued a public call for evidence on June 30 2022, followed by two private requests to the former prime minister in the following month, the report stated.

On August 12, Mr Johnson replied and "stated that, in relation to the committee's request for documents held in his personal possession, he held no relevant material".

Boris Johnson said he feels "vindicated" by the committee&squot;s report
Boris Johnson said he feels "vindicated" by the committee's report. Picture: Privileges Committee

The Privileges Committee said that it will explore evidence that Boris Johnson misled the House in a number of ways, including when he told the House of Commons on December 8 2021 that no rules or guidance had been broken.

It also highlighted Mr Johnson's failure to tell the House about his own knowledge of the gatherings where the rules or guidance had been broken.

It said MPs may also have been misled by Mr Johnson's assertion that he relied upon repeated assurances that the rules had not been broken.

Read More: Sue Gray joining Labour shows Partygate was 'deliberate and manufactured plot', Boris Johnson ally claims

It comes amid a growing row over the Labour Party's appointment of partygate's lead investigator Sue Gray as its new chief of staff.

The former prime minister's allies have argued that the appointment of Ms Grey by Sir Keir Starmer could undermine the Privileges Committee inquiry.

Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries said that Ms Gray's evidence can no longer be relied upon in "any meaningful" until it is established how long she has had a "personal relationship with Keir Starmer".

"It is very hard to see how Sue has not breached the civil service code," she added.

Mr Johnson himself said it was "surreal" to discover that the Committee will rely on evidence "culled and orchestrated by Sue Gray".

Chief partygate investigator Sue Gray
Chief partygate investigator Sue Gray. Picture: Getty

Mark Jenkinson MP claimed it is a "total circus", with veteran Conservative Peter Bone adding: "The privileges committee has today admitted its key witness is none other than Sue Gray, Keir Starmer's chief of staff.

"How can she possibly be called before the committee to answer all the points that it makes about her evidence - mentioning her dozens of times? This is a farce."

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Privileges Committee said: "The committee's report is not based on the Sue Gray report."

They added that the committee's report is based off material supplied by the government in November, including WhatsApp, emails and photos.

"Sue Gray was present at neither and is not one of those witnesses," they added

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Stephen Bear arriving for sentencing

Disgraced reality TV star Stephen Bear jailed after sharing private video of sex with Georgia Harrison on OnlyFans

Patsy Stevenson writes for LBC

Without tougher Met reforms women cannot trust the police and cannot feel safe in London writes Patsy Stevenson

A train was forced to do an emergency stop after the man came within inches of being hit

Heart-stopping footage of man's near miss with train travelling up to 125mph

The worker was seen blasting the chicken with a blowtorch

Shocking footage shows worker blasting chicken with blowtorch in dirty alleyway as council launches investigation

South Korea and US Army officers

South Korea and US to hold biggest military exercises for five years

Crew on International Space Station

New crew checks in at ISS despite problem with capsule docking hook

Leopard 2 tanks

Germany aims to replace Leopards sent to Ukraine by buying back Swiss tanks

Leah Croucher's body was found in the loft of a house in Milton Keynes in October

Mourners line streets of Milton Keynes for funeral of murdered teenager Leah Croucher

Ales Bialiatski

Nobel Prize winner Ales Bialiatski jailed over anti-government protests

Rail crash aftermath

Bodies of victims of train disaster returned to families in closed caskets

Bruce Willis' family revealed his dementia diagnosis in February

Bruce Willis’ wife shares heartbreaking throwback video of actor weeks after dementia diagnosis

THE owner of Lloyds Pharmacy has put all of its 1,300 chemist branches at risk of closure

Lloyds Pharmacy puts all 1,300 branches 'at risk' of closure in major blow for high street

Oslo wind farm protest

Norway’s PM meets reindeer herders to discuss concerns over wind farms

Rule change: London City Airport

London City airport to scrap 100ml rule in biggest relaxation of security in decades

The hiker was heading to the Hill of Three Crosses

Brit tourist, 34, dies after being pistol-whipped and mugged in Colombia and lying injured for two days

The Mayor of London has said there is a "far-right element" to ULEZ opposition

Sadiq Khan sparks fury as he decries 'Far Right' and 'Covid denier' element among Ulez protesters

Latest News

See more Latest News

Charles evicted Harry and Meghan over claims about Camilla

'Outraged' King Charles evicted Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage after 'wicked stepmother' Camilla claims
Kem Sokha

Ex-opposition leader guilty of treason and sentenced to 27 years’ house arrest

Najib Razak

Former PM acquitted in latest trial over embezzlement of Malaysian state fund

Joe Biden and Olaf Scholz

Scholz to meet Biden amid fears that China could supply weapons to Russia

CCTV footage played in court captured the incident when Auriol Grey (L) shouted at cyclist Celia Ward (centre)

Woman, 49, jailed for manslaughter for shouting at cyclist before she was killed by car 'plans to appeal'
Performers at the show

Parents' fury as naked man in thigh-high leather boots performs bondage routine in drag act for babies
Disgraced US lawyer Alex Murdaugh has been convicted of murdering his wife and son

Disgraced US lawyer Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering his wife and son

A candle-lit vigil has been held for a baby found during the search for the missing child of Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon.

Constance Marten and her partner due in court charged with manslaughter as hundreds attend vigil for her newborn
Alex Murdaugh cries as prosecutor Creighton Waters describes the murder of Murdaugh’s wife and son during closing arguments in Murdaugh’s double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walte

Disgraced US lawyer Alex Murdaugh found guilty of fatally shooting wife and son

Stock image of police 'do not cross' tape

Police issue urgent appeal to find mother amid welfare concerns after foetus found on Dorset heath

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules anger over Sue Gray appointment as he lists Tory transgressions

Partially blind caller on Auriol Grey

Caller stresses danger of cyclists to disabled people after ‘disgusting’ sentence given to partially-blind woman
Nick Ferrari outraged by listener who blames conservatives for Abedi bombings

Furious Nick Ferrari forces caller to apologise after blaming Manchester Arena attack on the Tories
Andrew Marr asks who has the appetite to reopen the Brexit fight

Who is ready to reopen the Brexit fight, asks Andrew Marr - as Boris Johnson draws battle lines
Father 'sick to stomach' after parents are jailed over disabled daughter's death in maggot-infested bed

Father 'sick to stomach' after parents are jailed over disabled daughter's death in maggot-infested bed
'Parents...we're lost': Father deeply concerned by school's sex education after teacher wrote 'c*nt' on board

'Parents...we're lost': Father deeply concerned by school's sex education after teacher wrote 'c*nt' on board
Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick likens renting to ‘The Hunger Games’ as landlords face investigation

Shelagh Fogarty hears from Covid intensive care worker

Intensive care doctor reveals horrors of working during Covid, after leaked Matt Hancock texts
James O'Brien rebukes Steve Baker and Sarah Vine for seeking sympathy after Brexit

James O'Brien rebukes the Brexiteers now looking for 'compassion' and 'sympathy'

Nick Ferrari on benefit cuts for school truancy

'Cut the cash!': Nick Ferrari backs proposal to scrap benefits for parents of truanting children

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit