Fresh thunderstorm warnings for 32 areas as UK set to be battered by thunder and lightning

Up to 32 regions are expected to be affected by the weather warnings.

By Kieran Kelly

Parts of the UK are set to be battered by thunderstorms this afternoon, with the Met Office issuing a new warning for 32 regions.

Many parts of the UK have already experienced rainy start to Tuesday, with more on the way this afternoon.

The Met Office said: "During Tuesday afternoon thunderstorms are expected to break out in places.

"These may bring some torrential downpours with 30-40mm of rain possible in an hour in one or two places, as well as the risk of frequent lightning.

"Hail of around 2-3cm diameter is also possible. However, many locations will miss these altogether or see only small amounts of rain.

The thunderstorms will ease from the south during the rest of the afternoon."

Up to 32 regions are going to be affected on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: Getty

The Met Office has warned people to stay safe in the thunderstorm, including by ignoring trees or large metal objects.

They continued: "If you find yourself in an exposed location, it may be advisable to squat close to the ground, with hands on knees and with head tucked between them.

"Try to touch as little of the ground with your body as possible, do not lie down on the ground"If you feel your hair stand on end, drop to the above position immediately."

In the south west, the weather warning is in place from 12pm until 8pm on Tuesday.

In the east and south east, including London, Norwich and Kent, the weather warning came into effect at 11am, and will last until 6pm.

There are also weather warnings in north west Scotland.

The following areas are affected:

East Midlands

Derby

Derbyshire

Leicester

Nottingham

Nottinghamshire

Rutland

Leicestershire

Lincolnshire

Northamptonshire

East of England

Bedford

Cambridgeshire

Luton

Norfolk

Peterborough

Central Bedfordshire

Essex

Hertfordshire

Suffolk

London & South East England

Oxfordshire

Slough

Buckinghamshire

Greater London

Milton Keynes

Windsor and Maidenhead

Wokingham

West Midlands

Staffordshire

Warwickshire

West Midlands Conurbation

Yorkshire & Humber