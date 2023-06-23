England under another heat warning - as London braces for 'hottest day of the year' so far this weekend

23 June 2023, 15:35 | Updated: 23 June 2023, 15:49

London could see 32C temperatures this weekend as the Met Office issues a heat warning for much of England
By Chay Quinn

The UK will be under yet another heat health warning this weekend - with temperatures in London set to soar to 32C.

The Met Office has issued the warning from 9am on Friday to the same time on Monday - covering the South East, South West, East Midlands, West Midlands, East of England, Yorkshire and the Humber, and London.

The capital will see the highest temperatures with the current 2023 record temperature of 32.2C recorded in Surrey earlier this month set to be broken.

Mercury will be in the high 20s for large parts of England.

Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna told the PA news agency: "Tomorrow we're looking at a North West/South East split across the UK, with Scotland and possibly Northern Ireland seeing some showering bits of rain, but particularly toward the north and west of Scotland by the looks of things.

High pressure is set to continue after last weekend's heat and thunderstorms
High pressure is set to continue after last weekend's heat and thunderstorms. Picture: Getty

"A little bit breezy in the northwest there as well but despite that, even with the cloud there, it's going to be a warm day.

"Certainly, the warmest conditions will be developing across England and Wales, and especially towards the South East, with plenty of sunshine developing after a bit of a grey start.

"There's a possibility of a bit of drizzle across western hills, but much of the UK away from the west will be very warm if not hot sunshine during the day.

"As we head into the afternoon we're looking at highs in the north touching 24C or 25C, and in the South East many places getting into the high 20s. London could see 29C, maybe even 30C.

"Sunday is a bit more of an east/west split developing because we're going to see a band of showery rain moving in from the west during the day and could turn quite rainy and thundery, particularly across northwestern areas.

"Ahead of it, particularly across the east and South East of England another very hot day. Highs in the South East up to 31, possibly even 32C."

