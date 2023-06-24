Moment dingo bites tourist sunbathing on beach in Australia

24 June 2023

A dingo was caught biting a woman sunbathing on the beach
A dingo was caught biting a woman sunbathing on the beach. Picture: Video screengrab

By Emma Soteriou

A dingo has been caught biting a French tourist while sunbathing on a beach in Australia.

Footage shared online showed the wild dog strolling a long a beach on Fraser Island, off the coast of Queensland, when it approached the French woman.

She could be seen shouting out in alarm as other beachgoers raced over to shoo the animal away.

Dingo in Australia bites French tourist on the bum

The footage is understood to have been filmed just a few weeks before a 10-year-old boy was bitten and dragged under water in a dingo attack on June 16.

The boy was walking by himself near the camping area on the west coast on Fraser Island.

"The boy's 12-year-old-sister who was nearby reacted quickly and ran to assist him," assistant principal ranger Danielle Mansfield said on Thursday.

“The family treated the boy for puncture wounds to his shoulder and arms and scratches and bruises on his collarbone and arm.

"Thankfully he sustained no serious injuries, and when the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service offered medical assistance, the family declined.

"Rangers identified the tagged wongari, and it was later seen loitering near the camping area, where it was digging up food scraps that had been buried in the sand."

Tourists are now being warned to be extra wary of dingoes when visiting the popular camping spot.

Rangers said there have been multiple instances on the island where visitors required assistance after coming face-to-face with the wild animals.

