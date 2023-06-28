Exact date heatwave can hit the UK revealed as temperatures 'up to 40C' forecast

28 June 2023, 13:37

Britain could face heatwaves from midway through July
Britain could face heatwaves from midway through July. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The date from which Britain could sizzle under a heatwave again has been announced by the Met Office.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Forecasters there have said temperatures could begin rising from Wednesday, July 12, where "stronger" indications of above-average temperatures have arisen.

This means heatwaves - defined as when heat exceeds temperatures ranging from 25C to 28C, depending on the area of the UK, for three days - are more likely.

There is no sign for far that Britain could climb above such high temperatures like the record-breaking 40C day last summer - though one expert warned there is an "outside chance".

Read more: UK set for hottest June on record - with temperatures to soar even higher to 40C in July

The Met Office's long range weather forecast for the two weeks from July 12 said: "Indications for above-average temperatures are stronger, meaning the occurrence of heatwaves carries a correspondingly higher likelihood.

"However, at the moment, there is no signal for exceptional heat in this period."

It also warned there is some uncertainty about the later weeks in July and there could be heavy rain or thunderstorms in all parts of the country.

July could bring scorching temperatures
July could bring scorching temperatures. Picture: Alamy

"Towards the middle to the end of July there is an increasing chance that high pressure may become established," Jonathan Vautrey, a Met Office meteorologist, told The Mirror.

"On balance northern areas are more likely to see drier conditions with southern areas seeing greater risk of showers and thunderstorms.

"We can say there is a greater than normal chance of heatwaves for the whole period of the middle to the end of July."

Read more: Government draws up contingency plans for the collapse of Thames Water as company struggles under £14bn debt

He added: "Because of the change in climate our extreme temperatures are continuously being pushed, there is an increasing chance these extremes could get pushed further.

"We got 40C last year and before that happened no one thought there was an outside chance. There's also a possibility we do continue to see those trends."

British Weather Services' senior meteorological consultant Jim Dale has claimed temperatures up to 40C could arrive in August.

Britain has enjoyed a sizzling June
Britain has enjoyed a sizzling June. Picture: Alamy

The UK had its hottest day of the year so far at the weekend, with Coningsby in Lincolnshire recording 32.2C.

Brits have enjoyed the hottest June on record, with temperatures consistently higher than 25C across the month, according to the Met Office.

The next few days are set to be closer to the average for the time of year, and some rain is expected - but that is unlikely to stop June 2023 from being the hottest ever.

