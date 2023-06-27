UK set for hottest June on record - with temperatures to soar even higher to 40C in July

This June is set to be the UK's hottest ever. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Brits are enjoying the hottest June on record, with temperatures consistently higher than 25C across the month, according to the Met Office.

The next few days are set to be closer to the average for the time of year, and some rain is expected - but that is unlikely to stop June 2023 from being the hottest ever.

This month is set to knock June 1940 off its perch, as well as June 1976, which at the moment is the second warmest on record.

The highest temperature recorded this June has been 32.2C - which is hot, but not completely out of the ordinary.

But the consistent temperatures of 25C and above have brought up the average temperatures, and the mercury has often reached 28C to 30C.

People sunbathing near Tower Bridge area during the heatwave over the weekend. Picture: Getty

Forecasters would typically expect temperatures in June to be in the high teens or early 20s.

The Met Office’s Mike Kendon said: "With only a few days of near-average temperatures forecast for the remainder of the month, overall this June will turn out to be provisionally the hottest June on record for the UK for both mean and average maximum temperature.

Sunset in London amid the heatwave over the weekend. Picture: Alamy

"Meteorologically, June started with high pressure over the UK bringing often settled and dry conditions with plenty of sunshine.

"Once that high pressure subsided, warm, humid air took charge over the UK, with 32.2C the highest temperature recorded so far this month and high temperatures for the vast majority of the UK.

Londoners enjoying the hot weather on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

"What has been particularly unusual is the persistent warmth for much of the month, with temperatures reaching 25C widely for at least a fortnight, and at times 28 to 30C – whereas we would more typically expect maximum temperatures in the high teens or low 20s at this time of year.”

It comes as Brits are told to prepare for a heatwave next month that could last as long as two weeks.

Beachgoers in Brighton during the recent heatwave. Picture: Alamy

Sizzling temperatures are forecast to take a step up in July, with a heatwave predicted to last 14 days.

The Weather Company has predicted more scorching heat is expected in early and late July.

They say it could beat last year’s record-breaking 40.3C temperature.The extreme temperatures come as hot continental air makes its way to the UK.