UK set for hottest June on record - with temperatures to soar even higher to 40C in July

27 June 2023, 19:37

This June is set to be the UK's hottest ever
This June is set to be the UK's hottest ever. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Brits are enjoying the hottest June on record, with temperatures consistently higher than 25C across the month, according to the Met Office.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The next few days are set to be closer to the average for the time of year, and some rain is expected - but that is unlikely to stop June 2023 from being the hottest ever.

This month is set to knock June 1940 off its perch, as well as June 1976, which at the moment is the second warmest on record.

The highest temperature recorded this June has been 32.2C - which is hot, but not completely out of the ordinary.

But the consistent temperatures of 25C and above have brought up the average temperatures, and the mercury has often reached 28C to 30C.

Read more: Scorching two-week heatwave to hit UK as temperatures 'set to soar to 40C'

Read more: 'Heat dome' on the way to UK with Brits set to be blasted by 40C 'in weeks'

People sunbathing near Tower Bridge area during the heatwave over the weekend
People sunbathing near Tower Bridge area during the heatwave over the weekend. Picture: Getty

Forecasters would typically expect temperatures in June to be in the high teens or early 20s.

The Met Office’s Mike Kendon said: "With only a few days of near-average temperatures forecast for the remainder of the month, overall this June will turn out to be provisionally the hottest June on record for the UK for both mean and average maximum temperature.

Sunset in London amid the heatwave over the weekend
Sunset in London amid the heatwave over the weekend. Picture: Alamy

"Meteorologically, June started with high pressure over the UK bringing often settled and dry conditions with plenty of sunshine.

"Once that high pressure subsided, warm, humid air took charge over the UK, with 32.2C the highest temperature recorded so far this month and high temperatures for the vast majority of the UK.

Londoners enjoying the hot weather on Sunday
Londoners enjoying the hot weather on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

"What has been particularly unusual is the persistent warmth for much of the month, with temperatures reaching 25C widely for at least a fortnight, and at times 28 to 30C – whereas we would more typically expect maximum temperatures in the high teens or low 20s at this time of year.”

It comes as Brits are told to prepare for a heatwave next month that could last as long as two weeks.

Beachgoers in Brighton during the recent heatwave
Beachgoers in Brighton during the recent heatwave. Picture: Alamy

Sizzling temperatures are forecast to take a step up in July, with a heatwave predicted to last 14 days.

The Weather Company has predicted more scorching heat is expected in early and late July.

They say it could beat last year’s record-breaking 40.3C temperature.The extreme temperatures come as hot continental air makes its way to the UK.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The final photo of Nicola Bulley before the mother-of-two set off for river where she drowned

Heartbreaking final picture of Nicola Bulley before mother-of-two set off for river where she drowned

Lorelei King said 'for forgiveness, there has to be contrition'

'To forgive, there has to be contrition': Wife of care home Covid-19 victim slams Matt Hancock after inquiry appearance

Yevgeny Prigozhin

Wagner boss Prigozhin is in Belarus, confirms country’s president

Wagner Group leader Prigozhin is not safe in Belarus, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has said

'War criminal' Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin 'not safe' in Belarus, says opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya

Colosseum in Rome

Italian officials vow to catch vandal who carved name into Colosseum wall

Sarah Bentley has stepped down

Thames Water boss steps down after giving up bonus over company's environmental performance

Doctors on strike earlier this month

Senior NHS doctors vote to strike on two days in July

Lancashire Police slammed conspiracy theories about the tragic death of Nicola Bulley

Nicola Bulley cops slam amateur detectives for conspiracy theories about the mother's death after inquest

Timothy Southern died after trying to drink 21 cocktails in a Jamaican bar

British man, 53, dies after trying to drink all 21 cocktails on the menu on family holiday in Jamaica

Jeffrey Epstein

Negligence and misconduct led to Epstein’s death in jail, says watchdog

The mother sparked outrage when she asked if other parents could help pay for her child's birthday party

'Entitled' mum slammed for charging £17 per guest for daughter's birthday party

Nicola Bulley died accidentally inquest finds as husband says he believes she was trying to put a harness on their dog

Nicola Bulley died accidentally, inquest finds - as partner says she was trying to put a harness on dog

Police have released a video of two men they want to speak to in connection with the assault

Female police officer sexually assaulted by two revellers at Notting Hill Carnival, as video released

Gary Neville

Former footballer Gary Neville to be 'guest Dragon' on BBC's Dragons' Den next year

Matt Hancock said the UK wasn't prepared for lockdowns

UK had 'no plan for lockdown' and would have even been underprepared for flu pandemic, Matt Hancock says

Forces wave Russian and Wagner flags atop a damaged building in Bakhmut, Ukraine (Prigozhin Press Service/PA)

Russia closes investigation into armed rebellion led by Yevgeny Prigozhin

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rupert Stadler, former chief executive of German car manufacturer Audi (Matthias Schrader/AP)

Former Audi boss convicted over emissions test fraud

VIPs exempt from alcohol ban at Paris 2024 Olympic Games

VIPs exempt from alcohol ban at Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Meghan Markle was described as "not a great talent"

Meghan Markle described 'not a great talent' by top Hollywood agent - after Spotify boss said couple are 'grifters'
Rioters supporting then president Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington, on January 6 2021 (Julio Cortez/AP)

Agencies face claims they ignored intelligence ahead of storming of US Capitol

Cinzia Paolina De Lio was a teacher at a school near Venice

Teacher who skipped class for 20 years finally sacked and 'found on the beach'

Bad posture while WFH may have fuelled rise in those on long-term sick leave

Working From Home fuels long term sickness says minister as record 2.5million people signed off work
Sainsbury's, ASDA, and Tesco bosses all failed to answer when challenged on allegations of profiteering and inflated salaries by a Commons select committee

Supermarket chiefs berated by MPs over execs' pay including £2,298 per hour for Sainsbury’s boss
Heart-wrenching moment Vanilla the chimp sees sky for the first time following a lifetime spent caged

Touching moment Vanilla the chimp sees sky for the first time following a lifetime spent caged
Nicola Bulley's partner revealed he sent her a text asking 'have you got lost?'

‘Have you got lost?': Nicola Bulley’s partner reveals text he sent on the morning she went missing
The couple filed a lawsuit against Stockton Rush in February

Couple suing OceanGate's Stockton Rush for refusing to refund $210,000 trip drop lawsuit 'out of respect for victims'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Sarah Ferguson is pictured at a film premiere in London earlier this year

Sarah Ferguson thanks supporters for their ‘kindness’ after breast cancer diagnosis

William has launched his campaign to tackle homelessness

Prince William launches five-year campaign to end homelessness in the UK

Sarah Ferguson is pictured at a film premiere in London earlier this year

Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer after routine check and leaves hospital after successful operation

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Covid inquiry Matt Hancock is a man ‘who has lost his tiggerish bounce and sounds genuinely penitent’
James on illegal migration bill

'Who votes for this?': James O'Brien blasts political parties built upon 'bone-headed bigotry'
'It's my job to help other people': Revenge porn victim and campaigner tells Nick Ferrari her story

'It's my job to help other people': Revenge porn victim and campaigner tells Nick Ferrari her story
Shelagh and Caller Louis on interest rates

Shelagh Fogarty caller condemns government and banks of 'daylight robbery' following interest rate rises
Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: What's going on in Russia is potentially 'world changing', but we in the West are pretty much in the dark
Vladimir Putin's back is against the wall, Megan Gittoes says

Putin's back is against the wall after failed Wagner mutiny - how he might respond is of enormous concern
James and Caller Colette

Furious James O'Brien caller suggests Prince William sells his assets to 'end homelessness'
Caller and David Lammy get emotional about Windrush.

’They had on their Sunday best’: David Lammy is overcome with emotion as caller reflects on her family’s Windrush journey
Ex-prison governor warns of prison service 'ticking time bomb'.

'Ticking time bomb': Expert explains the scale of the staff retention problem facing British prisons
Natasha devon

Right-wing media are spouting ‘recycled homophobia’ says Natasha Devon

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit