'Heat dome' on the way to UK with Brits set to be blasted by 40C 'in weeks'

27 June 2023, 05:42 | Updated: 27 June 2023, 05:44

A 'heat dome' is on the way to the UK
A 'heat dome' is on the way to the UK. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A 'heat dome' is on the way to the UK this summer as Brits facing the prospect of 40C in a matter of just weeks.

A heat dome is caused when the atmosphere traps hot air from the ocean, causing a spike in temperatures.

A number of heatwaves are expected in late July and August, which are typically the hottest periods of the year in the UK.

It comes amid the global weather phenomenon El Nino, which is already heating up temperatures around the world - and is set to continue.

While the heat is over "for now" - with two weeks of "general temperate weather" on the way - temperatures could rapidly start to the climb towards the end of next month.

Late July to mid-August is typically the UK's hottest period of the year
Late July to mid-August is typically the UK's hottest period of the year. Picture: Getty

"The heat is not all over yet," senior meteorological consultant Jim Dale told the Mirror.

"It is for now - we've got two weeks of general temperate weather coming."But we've still got the rest of July, and then we go into the traditional hottest spell of the year - the first two weeks of August.

"With an El Nino starting to get the ball rolling, as far as the global effects are concerned, it could mean we go back into a heat dome again just as we go into those six to eight weeks of August and end of July."

He continued: "We could easily get those heat spikes again from North Africa.

"There's every chance of beating the 32.2C from earlier this year; that would be a good peak in any normal year.

"But there's also every chance we'll break the 35C mark in the second week of July and August. That's a 50/50 chance.

"The 40C degrees is more likely in August than in July. But there's everything to play for as far as the summer is concerned."

Britain could hit 40C again this summer
Britain could hit 40C again this summer. Picture: Getty

It comes amid huge spikes in temperatures across the globe, including in Spain, where there are warnings temperatures could hit 44C.

There's also a warning that as temperatures rise in the UK, thunderstorms become more likely.

"When you get hot weather that's building up over two or three days, it tends to end in a thunderstorm," Mr Dale added.

"Give ourselves a week, and we might see a bit more of that before we go back into the proper heat."

