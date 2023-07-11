When is the next heatwave in the UK?

London and the South East have experienced some of the warmest weather of the summer so far. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Met Office forecasts are predicting rain for July but when can we expect some warmer weather? Here's the latest on another summer heatwave.

Following the hottest June on record, Brits have been awaiting the next UK heatwave, however, according to latest weather forecasts, it seems we could have quite the wait.

With many forecasters telling us to 'wave goodbye to the heat', most parts of the UK have been given severe rain and thunderstorm warnings for the past seven days.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "A mostly unsettled picture across the UK for much of this period, with a mixture of sunny spells and showers, but also the potential for longer spells of rain from time to time.

"Some of the showers will likely be heavy and thundery at times."

Read more: 'Cerberus' heatwave brings searing temperatures to Europe with Italy set to surpass highs of 45C

Read more: Heatwaves in summer 2022 killed 61,000 people in Europe, new study finds

Temperatures are also forecast to be cooler than average for this time of year which has proved disappointing, especially after reports the country could witness another 40 degree heatwave.

July has brought rain and thunderstorms following a record-breaking June. Picture: Getty

When is the next heatwave in the UK?

The current five-day outlook is looking unsettled with conditions varying between rain, thunderstorms and sunny spells.

However, as we approach the end of the month, conditions are looking slightly more promising.

From July 15- 24th, the Met Office has said: "A generally unsettled picture with showers or perhaps some longer spells of rain through the middle part of July, and often quite windy for the time of year. That said, near the low centre at first, winds will be light, meaning showers and thunderstorms will be slow-moving.

"However, towards the end of the month, there are tentative signs of slightly drier conditions taking hold, with fewer in the way of showers and longer, drier spells, and consequently it should feel a little warmer too."

Looking even further afield, from July 25th to August 8th, the temperatures are predicted to become "slightly above average" with indications of "increasingly settled weather".

The Met Office has forecast above average temperatures for the end of the month. Picture: Getty

Andrew Marr looks at how the UK needs to prepare for 'El Niño' heatwaves

How far in advance can you predict a heatwave?

When looking at the next five days, forecasts tend to be more accurate than those that are long-range which the Met Office explains is because of our atmosphere.

"The nature of our atmosphere means it is not possible to predict the weather on a particular day months to years ahead. At this range we have to acknowledge that many outcomes remain possible, even though only one can eventually happen," they detailed.

What is the definition of a heatwave?

A hot stint of weather officially becomes a heatwave when an 'extended period of hot weather happens relative to the expected conditions of the area at that time of year'.

In the UK, a heatwave title is met when a spot records at least three consecutive days with a maximum temperature that meets or exceeds the temperature threshold. This threshold is county dependent in the UK.