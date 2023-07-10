Brits have long wait until heatwave: Exact date July downpours expected to end

10 July 2023, 12:28 | Updated: 10 July 2023, 12:35

Large parts of the UK were hit by heavy downpours over the weekend
Large parts of the UK were hit by heavy downpours over the weekend. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Large parts of the UK were hit by heavy rain over the weekend, with the Met Office warning it is going to get worse before it gets better.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue to at least July 23, meaning Brits have a wait on their hands before a long-awaited heatwave.

"A mostly unsettled picture across the UK for much of this period, with a mixture of sunny spells and showers, but also the potential for longer spells of rain from time to time," a spokesperson for the Met Office said.

"Some of the showers will likely be heavy and thundery at times.

"As well as the wet weather, the UK is also set to experience cooler temperatures in comparison to those earlier in summer."

"With time, low pressure is forecast to become centred to the northeast of the UK, with higher pressure trying to edge in from the southwest", they added.

Thunderstorms hit large parts of the UK over the weekend
Thunderstorms hit large parts of the UK over the weekend. Picture: Getty

"Given this synoptic set up, it will often be breezy, although winds may be light towards northeastern areas at first, meaning showers will be slow-moving here.

"With the airmass predominantly originating from the North Atlantic, temperatures will often be on the cool side for the time of year."

On Tuesday, rain is expected to clear from the southeast, while the North will be hit by sunny spells and showers.

The unsettled weather is set to continue through until Friday, with periodic showers hitting parts of the UK.

Read More: Exact date hot UK weather will return as Met Office issues warning for strong winds and torrential rain

Read More: 'Wave goodbye to the heat': forecaster's warning for next week as thunderstorms and heavy rain break out over UK

There may be some time to wait before the UK gets a heatwave
There may be some time to wait before the UK gets a heatwave. Picture: Getty

A yellow weather warning was in place between 11am and 8pm on Sunday, covering millions of households in south-west England and Wales, as well as Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, swarms of flying ants were spotted on and around the south coast of England over the weekend.

Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge said: "Every year around this time we do pick them up on the rain radar. At the moment it’s harder to tell because we’ve got so many showers and the ants look like showers.

"When we do get the rain, they don’t fly as much. It’s generally the southern parts of the UK where we tend to notice it most."

He added: "They were picked up on the radar on Friday. It was much drier and it was easier to spot them. They can be seen several miles across – they look like very heavy showers. On Friday it was about a mile."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Kevin Spacey appeared in court today.

Aspiring actor ‘woke up to Kevin Spacey performing sex act’ on him and had 'head on his crotch', court hears

Detectives are looking for a man after a man was seriously injured following an unprovoked assault in Richmond.

Man, 60, left with bleed on the brain after random attack while walking with family in Richmond

Yevgeny Prigozhin

Kremlin says Putin met Wagner Group leader days after abortive mutiny

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Sweden’s Nato bid could be approved if EU opens doors to Turkey: Erdogan

Mark Rutte

Dutch Prime Minister says he will leave politics after next election

Mikala Jones reportedly died as a result of blood loss caused by a 'severed femoral artery'.

'This is too soon': Hawaiian surfer, 44, dies after ‘severing femoral artery’ on Bali waves as family pay tribute

Police hunting Madeleine McCann issue update after reservoir search

'Please don’t expect too much': Detectives hunting reservoir for Madeleine McCann issue update

Breaking
Emergency services are at the scene

Schoolboy arrested after 'teacher stabbed' at school in Gloucestershire

Six women are taking action over alleged failures to stop David Carrick

Six women to sue Met over 'failures to stop rapist cop David Carrick'

Joe Biden meets Rishi Sunak in Downing Street

Joe Biden hails ‘rock solid’ relationship with UK as he meets Rishi Sunak amid row over cluster bombs

Vladimir Putin

Russian air strike on Ukrainian school during aid distribution branded war crime

Salvamento Marítimo rescuers have been searching for the missing boats.

'Families very worried' as at least 300 migrants including children go missing at sea off Canary Islands

Joe Biden (l) arriving in Britain will hold talks with Rishi Sunak and King Charles amid row over cluster bombs in Ukraine

Joe Biden to meet Rishi Sunak and King Charles ahead of Nato summit - amid row over cluster bombs

A man looks on to a swollen river

Schools closed in Indian capital after monsoon floods kill at least 15

easyJet has cancelled hundreds of summer flights from Gatwick - including some at extremely short notice

Summer holiday chaos as easyJet cancels 1,700 flights to and from Gatwick due to air traffic control delays

YouTube media personality Logan Paul

US food agency called on to investigate energy drink backed by YouTube stars

Latest News

See more Latest News

Flooding in New York

One dead after flooding overwhelms roads in New York state

Victoria Azarenka was booed by the Wimbledon crowd after being defeated by Ukrainian Elina Svitolina

Belarusian tennis player Victoria Azarenka glares as she’s booed off Wimbledon court - before blasting 'drunk' fans
Police have made an appeal for 23-year-old Sam Gray.

Man, 23, wanted by police in connection with serious assault in Uxbridge

A woman mourns at a grave

Data shows how many Russians have died in Ukraine

Harry Styles was hit in the face with an object during a gig in Vienna

Harry Styles hit in face with object thrown from crowd during Vienna show

Bosnia Srebrenica Anniversary

Hundreds gather in Sarajevo to pay respects to Srebrenica massacre victims

Chinese landslide

Outdoor work limited as China struggles with heat, flooding and drought

Biden NATO

Nato members prepare for summit in Lithuania amid cluster bomb disagreements

The BBC presenter has been suspended

'What have you done?': BBC presenter accused of paying teen for sexual pictures 'called them twice to drop complaint'
Japan Heavy Rain

Two dead as heavy rains cause flooding and mudslides in south-west Japan

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Moment self-styled 'assassin' who was encouraged to kill the late Queen by his AI 'girlfriend' was arrested

Moment police swoop on AI-inspired crossbow 'assassin' who plotted to kill The Queen in Windsor Castle
Thousands of well-wishers lined the Royal Mile as a service of thanksgiving for the King was held at St Giles

Thousands of well-wishers line Royal Mile as final act of King Charles' Coronation plays out in Scotland
Jaswant Singh Chail appeared in court on Wednesday

Teen who plotted to kill Queen with crossbow at Windsor Castle was 'encouraged by AI'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James was stunned by callers' theory that Brits have gone ‘soft’ and now forgotten how to protest.

James O'Brien enlightened by callers theory that we have now 'forgotten' how to protest

'This is a fantastic school': Parent supports school amid race row over additional lessons for black pupils

'This is a fantastic school': Parent supports school amid race row over additional lessons for black pupils
'Absolutely shocking' that teachers' pay deal may not be funded with new money, says Tom Swarbrick

'Absolutely shocking' that teachers' pay deal may not be funded with new money, says Tom Swarbrick
James on mural cover-up

'It's not happened in North Korea, it's happened in Kent!': James O'Brien reflects on refugee mural cover-up
Humzah Yousaf's never got a honeymoon phase as First Minister - and he would be forgiven if he was looking for an annulment

Humza Yousaf's first 100 days will feel like a thousand - with his party a basket case and independence far off
Steve Backshall

'It's a crime': Naturalist Steve Backshall's damning verdict on Thames Water

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Starmer's speech offers promising ideas on how to break the 'class-ceiling'

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education
James and caller Trish

James O’Brien caller's 'blood is boiling' at lack of oracy within the police as Labour announces educational reform
'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon

'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit