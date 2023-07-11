Ten more days of rain: Met Office reveals exact date sunshine will return to UK

11 July 2023, 13:09

Things are going to get worse before they get better
Things are going to get worse before they get better. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The exact date sunshine will return across the UK has been revealed, as Brits are warned there's still some time before the rain will end.

After a hot and sunny start to the summer, many Brits have been forced to brave rain, cloud and in some places, thunderstorms.

The weather has remained unsettled in recent days, with the sun only rearing its head periodically.

The sun is expected to return this summer, with a number of heatwaves on the way, but the Met Office said this may not happen for another 10 days.

The rest of the summer should be more typical, the Met Office added, with high temperatures continuing throughout August.

The UK should experience more settled weather in late July and throughout August
The UK should experience more settled weather in late July and throughout August. Picture: Alamy

"The current weather pattern is looking to be quite dominant for a week to ten days or so," Grahame Madge, a spokesman for the Met Office.

"Beyond that, a typical pattern for the latter part of summer would be another high pressure system."

Read More: Exact date hot UK weather will return as Met Office issues warning for strong winds and torrential rain

Read More: 'Cerberus' heatwave brings searing temperatures to Europe with Italy set to surpass highs of 45C

Meanwhile, from July 15- 24th, the Met Office has said: "A generally unsettled picture with showers or perhaps some longer spells of rain through the middle part of July, and often quite windy for the time of year.

"That said, near the low centre at first, winds will be light, meaning showers and thunderstorms will be slow-moving.

"However, towards the end of the month, there are tentative signs of slightly drier conditions taking hold, with fewer in the way of showers and longer, drier spells, and consequently it should feel a little warmer too."

Looking even further afield, from July 25th to August 8th, the temperatures are predicted to become "slightly above average" with indications of "increasingly settled weather".

