'Wave goodbye to the heat': forecaster's warning for next week as thunderstorms and heavy rain break out over UK

8 July 2023, 14:22 | Updated: 8 July 2023, 14:25

The hot weather has given way to heavy rain
The hot weather has given way to heavy rain. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Brits have seen the last of the sunny weather for a while, a forecaster has warned, as a heavy downpour hit much of the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After scorching temperatures on Friday, a yellow thunderstorm warning is now in place for Saturday until midnight from London to north-west Scotland, and up to 50mm of rain could be seen in the northern part of the Midlands.

Wimbledon and the Ashes Test match at Headingley in Leeds have both been disrupted by the weather, although the weather has remained warm in parts of eastern England.

John Hammond, chief forecaster at Weather Trending: "In the wake of these storms it won't be as hot and through tomorrow, although there will still be some storms around that, the peak of the heat will have gone and that really is the symptomatic of a trend.

The cricket has been disrupted
The cricket has been disrupted. Picture: Alamy

He added: "As we go into next week turning cooler, turning more unsettled, we'll wave goodbye to the heat and it's kind of business as usual with fresh conditions for all of us."

Despite the wet weather, temperatures were initially predicted to reach 33C on Saturday - the hottest temperature this year - but the latest forecast from the Met Office suggested it would reach 30C or 31C in East Anglia.

The forecast for hot weather saw the UK Health Security Agency issue yellow heat-health alerts for six regions until 9am on Sunday: London, the South East, East Midlands, West Midlands, east of England and Yorkshire and the Humber.

Meanwhile flash flooding is expected to cause damage to some buildings, with lightning, hail and strong winds also on the cards.

Read more: When is the 40 degree heatwave? Met Office forecast soaring temperatures

Read more: 'Danger to life' as thunderstorms and torrential rain set to sweep UK

Visitors make a dash for it as they try to escape the torrential rain showers on Brighton Pier
Visitors make a dash for it as they try to escape the torrential rain showers on Brighton Pier. Picture: Alamy

Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost, the Met Office warned.

Simon Partridge, Met Office forecaster, said: "On Saturday we've got very warm, very muggy, very humid air across the UK, we now have this cold front which is just starting to move into the warm muggy air.

"Thunderstorms started from about 7am, there's been very heavy downpours already, we're expecting it to continue throughout the afternoon, the main focus will be the north of the Midlands.

Tourists and locals take cover during a heavy rain burst on Saturday afternoon in London
Tourists and locals take cover during a heavy rain burst on Saturday afternoon in London. Picture: Alamy

"Heavy downpours are possible, particularly if you get two or three together in the space of a couple of hours.

"There is the potential for up to 50mm of rain in a few spots, most likely heavy downpours and difficult driving conditions.

"We will be keeping an eye on it in case there's a need to upgrade the warning this afternoon to amber."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police surround a group of people

22 police officers injured during unrest at Eritrean festival in Germany

A patient has died after being given unlicensed chemotherapy drugs

Cancer patient dies and three seriously ill after being given unlicensed chemotherapy drugs made by NHS provider

Netherlands Politics

Dutch PM hands in resignation to king to set stage for general election

Czech Republic Ukraine

Zelensky marks 500th day of war with defiant message from Snake Island

South Korea Japan Nuclear Fukushima

Protest held against Japanese plans to release water from damaged nuclear plant

Rishi Sunak said the UK discourages the use of cluster bombs, after the US said it would send them to Ukraine. Russia has already used them in the war (R)

UK 'discourages' use of cluster bombs, Rishi Sunak says, after US sends Ukraine $800m of controversial munitions

China US

US treasury secretary appeals to China for co-operation on climate change

Migration Europe

Three jailed for people trafficking by court in Libya

Bosnia Srebrenica Anniversary

Peace march held in memory of Srebrenica massacre victims

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

'We will definitely win!': Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits legendary site of Ukraine defiance as he marks 500 days of war

Stephen Cottrell made the remarks in a speech at the General Synod

Outrage as Church of England Archbishop claims saying 'Our Father' is 'problematic'

The husband of Jo Cox has remarried in a ceremony officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury

Husband of murdered MP Jo Cox remarries domestic violence campaigner in ceremony led by Archbishop of Canterbury

Japan Abe Memorial

Japanese mark anniversary of Shinzo Abe assassination

Rishi Sunak is considering a push for big pay rises for millions of public sector workers

'No decisions have been made on public sector pay', Rishi Sunak insists, as Cabinet split over increases

The TV star has allegedly been taken off air

Top TV presenter 'taken off air' amid claims he gave teen £35k for sexual pictures that funded youngster's crack habit

Captain Tom Moore 'would have hated' the attempt to build a spa complex under his name, a friend has said

'Captain Tom would have hated what is going on': hero's friend slams family building spa in name of his charity

Latest News

See more Latest News

'Absolutely shocking' that teachers' pay deal may not be funded with new money, says Tom Swarbrick

'Absolutely shocking' that teachers' pay deal may not be funded with new money, says Tom Swarbrick
Taiwan China

China sends warships and fighter jets near Taiwan during US Beijing visit

Israel Palestinians

UN refuses to retract condemnation of Israel over Jenin military operation

Selena Lau, 8, has been named as the victim of the crash.

'Adored by everyone': Family pay tribute to girl, 8, killed in Wimbledon crash - as second pupil, 8, fights for life
Employee working on the destruction of the US' chemical weapons

US destroys ‘last’ of its declared chemical weapons

Ruth Perry committed suicide

School run by Ruth Perry - who took own life - upgraded to 'good'

Mark Rutte

Dutch Prime Minister resigns after failing to agree on migration policy

Sources allege the show could be in its 'final days'.

Brexit and climate change: Storylines that caused EastEnders viewers to switch off as soap’s future thrown into question
The Ant Group sign

Ant Group fined £769 million by Chinese regulators

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in April

US ‘pressing for release of reporter who has spent 100 days in Russian jail’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Moment self-styled 'assassin' who was encouraged to kill the late Queen by his AI 'girlfriend' was arrested

Moment police swoop on AI-inspired crossbow 'assassin' who plotted to kill The Queen in Windsor Castle
Thousands of well-wishers lined the Royal Mile as a service of thanksgiving for the King was held at St Giles

Thousands of well-wishers line Royal Mile as final act of King Charles' Coronation plays out in Scotland
Jaswant Singh Chail appeared in court on Wednesday

Teen who plotted to kill Queen with crossbow at Windsor Castle was 'encouraged by AI'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James on mural cover-up

'It's not happened in North Korea, it's happened in Kent!': James O'Brien reflects on refugee mural cover-up
Humzah Yousaf's never got a honeymoon phase as First Minister - and he would be forgiven if he was looking for an annulment

Humza Yousaf's first 100 days will feel like a thousand - with his party a basket case and independence far off
Steve Backshall

'It's a crime': Naturalist Steve Backshall's damning verdict on Thames Water

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Starmer's speech offers promising ideas on how to break the 'class-ceiling'

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education
James and caller Trish

James O’Brien caller's 'blood is boiling' at lack of oracy within the police as Labour announces educational reform
'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon

'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon
Shelagh Fogarty

The NHS will be privatised 'over my dead body', says Shadow Health Secretary

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over the NHS, says James O'Brien

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over NHS, argues James O'Brien
British Aristocrat says her bank account was unexpectedly closed

'I don't know if it's because I have a Russian name’: British aristocrat says her bank account was unexplainably closed

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit