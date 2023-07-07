'Danger to life' as thunderstorms and torrential rain set to sweep UK

Thunderstorms are forecast for the weekend. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms across the UK, with flooding causing a "danger to life".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The warning, which will be in force between 9am and midnight on Saturday, covers most of England and Scotland.

Flash flooding is expected to cause damage to some buildings, with lightning, hail and strong winds also on the cards.

Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost, the Met Office warned.

Read more: Heat health alert issues for six regions in England ahead of scorching 30C weekend

Read more: Exact date heatwave can hit the UK revealed as temperatures 'up to 40C' forecast

⚠️ Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms ⚠️



Saturday 0900 – 2359



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Nmch21FJmM — Met Office (@metoffice) July 7, 2023

Forecaster Oliver Claydon said: "Heavy downpours are forecast through the weekend, especially Saturday.

"There is a risk of surface water flooding and difficult driving conditions on the roads due to the heavy thundery downpours.

"These will be heavy and thundery at times, potentially slow moving and most intense across northern areas, and organised into longer spells of rain at times across the south."

What's in store for the weather this weekend? ☀️🌦️⚡🌬️



Find out below 👇 pic.twitter.com/7vMLpjAGhK — Met Office (@metoffice) July 7, 2023

Temperatures are set to soar again over the weekend, reaching highs of 30C.

The UK Health Security Agency previously issued a yellow heat-health alert from Friday through to Sunday to prepare Brits for the extremed conditions in six regions.

The areas affected are: London, the South East, East Midlands, West Midlands, East of England, and Yorkshire and the Humber.

The hot weather will stay in place for most of July, with another heatwave forecast for the end of the month. Highs of 40C are expected to hit during the 14-day sunny spell.