New Met Office forecast for rest of August dampens hopes of 32C heatwave

August has a more positive outlook than summer so far. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

It has not been the summer millions of Brits had hoped for, with plenty of cloudy, rain, and even lightning.

There has been no improvement so far in August, with many parts of the UK experiencing the same wet and windy weather that dominated July.

Unfortunately, it's going to remain just as bleak for the next week or so, but after that we should see some improvements.

Will 32C heatwave hit?

UK heatwave on the way. Picture: Alamy

According to GFS weather forecasts, parts of the UK could hit 32C on August 12.

Jim Dale, senior meteorologist for British Weather Services, said the UK will finally experience a delayed start to summer thanks to an Azores high pressure system.

"An Azores high is migrating towards and across us and it all starts this time next week if all goes as currently seen," Jim Dale, senior meteorologist for British Weather Services, told the Express.

He continued: "There should be a south to north progress with 32C in south east England by August 12, in my opinion, though, it's still a forecast for now."

"The gradual change is simply down to a change in airstream; cool northerlies at times this week.

"Warm/hot southerlies later next week as the high pressure tracks across us and then out to the east."

Met Office issues new long range forecast

There's been plenty of rain in August already. Picture: Getty

According to the Met Office, the UK is likely to see warmer temperatures towards the end of the month, though have dampened hopes of a 32C heatwave.

A new long range forecast reads: "During the second half of August, there is a greater chance of more settled spells developing, with warmer and drier conditions becoming slightly more likely than the unseasonably unsettled weather of July.

"However, unsettled conditions are never too far away and so there will likely still be some spells of rain or showers for many areas from time to time.

"Overall, temperatures look like they will recover to at least average, or a little above, however any prolonged dry or hot spells appear to be unlikely."