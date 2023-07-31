Daredevil, 30, dies after plunging 721ft from the top of Hong Kong skyscraper

The daredevil had tried to get help through the penthouse window. Picture: Instagram

By Emma Soteriou

A daredevil has died after plunging 721ft from the top of a Hong Kong skyscraper that he had been scaling.

Remi Lucidi, who built a name for himself as 'Remi Enigma' online, was known for climbing huge towers across the world, including buildings, cranes, bridges and pylons.

He was believed to have reached the 68th floor of the 721ft Tregunter Tower - a residential block in Hong Kong.

A maid saw him knocking at the penthouse windows for help getting back inside the building but he fell before help could arrive, according to the South China Morning Post.

Tregunter Tower. Picture: Alamy

Lucidi is understood to have arrived at the tower at 6pm last Thursday - when the incident occurred - telling security he was visiting a friend on the 40th floor.

But the resident he claimed to know has denied knowing him and is understood to have just been a ruse for Lucidi to get past security.

He was last seen alive at 7:38 pm when he tapped on the window of the penthouse, police said.

CCTV showed the adventurer getting a lift to the 49th floor before climbing stairs to the 68th level. He forced open the locked rooftop door to make his way outside.

He was not found until his body was on the ground.

The adventurer's final photo of the skyline. Picture: Instagram

Police found the Frenchman's sports camera, which had footage of the climbs he had been doing.

He shared a lot of his content on Instagram, building a following of over 4,000 people.

It gave a glimpse into the extreme sports he participated in, having done daring climbs in several different countries such as Dubai, Bulgaria, and France.

Tributes have since been left on Lucidi's page, with one person saying: "You’ll never leave us, you're unique."

Another person commented: "I don’t wanna believe it Remi I don’t want to believe it. Rest easy bro I love you."