Tories target ending 20mph zones after Sunak declared he is 'on the drivers' side' against ULEZ and LTNs

30 July 2023, 23:11 | Updated: 30 July 2023, 23:13

Tories are targetting 20mph zones after Rishi Sunak said he is on the side of drivers who are against Sadiq Khan's ULEZ and low-traffic neighbourhoods across Britain
Tories are targetting 20mph zones after Rishi Sunak said he is on the side of drivers who are against Sadiq Khan's ULEZ and low-traffic neighbourhoods across Britain. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Rishi Sunak has set his sights on getting rid of 20mph zones after he declared himself 'on the drivers' side' against Sadiq Khan's Ulez and low-traffic neighbourhoods across Britain.

The Guardian reports that ministers are considering restrictions on councils’ ability to impose 20mph speed limits - despite their popularity in built-up areas as a measure of improving road safety.

Sunak and the Tories appear to be attempting to differentiate themselves from Labour by taking on what it calls "anti-motorist" policies such as Sadiq Khan's Ulez expansion and low-traffic neighbourhoods.

The prime minister has told drivers he is "on their side" as he starts a fightback against controversial anti-car measures which allowed them to keep hold of Uxbridge and South Ruislip a fortnight ago despite poor polling for the party for over a year.

Campaigners have slammed the idea of restricting low-speed zones, with the RoadPeace charity telling the Guardian that it "would be extremely disappointed to see roads made demonstrably less safe.”

The speed limit has been imposed across Britain as a means of improving road safety in built-up areas
The 20mph speed limit has been imposed across Britain as a means of improving road safety in built-up areas. Picture: Getty

Last week, Sadiq Khan won a court case after five Tory councils tried to block his plans to expand Ulez across all of London.

"The Ulez is a policy by the Labour mayor of London, backed by the Labour Party and Keir Starmer and I'd tell them not to do it. No-one is forcing them to do it. They should not do it," Sunak said.

The charge - which was first proposed by Boris Johnson when he was mayor - costs drivers £12.50 a day if they have an older vehicle that doesn't meet environmental standards.

It has proved hugely controversial and prompted a series of protests against Khan.

Sunak wants to review low traffic neighbourhoods
Sunak wants to review low traffic neighbourhoods. Picture: Alamy

The mayor says it is essential to reduce air pollution across the city and has pointed to a package of help for people, businesses and charities if they have vehicles that don't fit the criteria.

Sir Keir Starmer has said the law requires Khan to reduce air pollution once it reaches certain levels but admitted he wants to look into how it could be made "easier for people".

Sunak has also ordered the Department for Transport to review into low traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs).

These initiatives block off streets with planters, bollards, signs and cameras and have been set up throughout London, as well as cities like Birmingham and Bristol.

They are designed to encourage people to ditch the car and walk, cycle or take public transport.

Low traffic neighbourhoods have proven controversial as they block off cars
Low traffic neighbourhoods have proven controversial as they block off cars. Picture: Alamy

But they have infuriated motorists, who in London face a clobbering. If their car is old enough, they could find themselves paying the congestion charge, the Ulez fee and find themselves taking detours because their route is blocked off by LTNs.

Sunak told The Telegraph: "The vast majority of people in the country use their cars to get around and are dependent on their cars.

"When I'm lucky enough to get home to North Yorkshire, it's more representative of how most of the country is living, where cars are important.

"I just want to make sure people know that I'm on their side in supporting them to use their cars to do all the things that matter to them."

Sunak is said to be particularly concerned about LTNs that don't allow anything bigger than a bike to pass through.

Mark Harper, the transport secretary, has already put a stop to government funding of schemes that focus on "banning cars or making it difficult for motorists".

He said councils should think about getting rid of unpopular LTNs.

It comes amid calls for the Tories to rethink environmental schemes on the back of their success in Uxbridge.

A group of 40 Tory MPs and peers have asked Sunak to push back the planned 2030 imposition of a ban on the sale of petrol and diesel vehicles.

That will further add to concerns about whether the UK will be able to meet its net zero commitments.

However, Sunak has insisted the government is not considering a delay.

