'It's a knife!': Shocking moment yobs beat man before drawing a blade as they attempt to steal bag in vicious attack

By Danielle De Wolfe

The shocking moment a group of yobs viciously beat a man before pulling a knife on him as they attempt to steal his bag has been caught on camera.

Police were called to the incident on Plumstead Road, Woolwich, just after 4pm on Monday, with the London Air Ambulance also in attendance.

Footage taken from the top deck of a passing bus appears to show two men dressed in black tracksuits attempting to rip a body bag from the man, while another two members of the group watch on.

Moments later the man is dragged to the ground, one of the group pulls out what appears to be a large blade, before using the weapon to land a heavy blow.

One passenger aboard the bus can be heard screaming: "that's a knife! that's a knife!"

Happened in Woolwich today a group of youths try to take a lad bag and one pulls out a knife out .. pic.twitter.com/wu0uwNDztn — London & UK Street News (@CrimeLdn) May 13, 2024

A fifth man can then be seen leaping into shot, before he viciously stamps on the man from above.

Police have confirmed they arrived at the scene to find a man in his twenties lying injured with a stab wound.

The man was airlifted to hospital. His injuries are not thought to be not life-threatening.

London Ambulance Service confirmed an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast response car and an incident response officer were all deployed to the scene.

Images taken by another member of the public appear to show an air ambulance landing on nearby green, with

Taking to Twitter formerly X, @MattinW00lwich writes: "Air Ambulance landed in Woolwich. Never good news, usually either something on the River, an RTA or a stabbing. Paramedics headed off towards the town centre. Old Bill now heading over."

Air Ambulance landed in Woolwich. Never good news, usually either something on the River, an RTA or a stabbing. Paramedics headed off towards the town centre. Old Bill now heading over. pic.twitter.com/CU7lZpO3G2 — Matt W (@MattinW00lwich) May 13, 2024

He added: "Just seen it and spoke to some police. Apparently the knife was chucked in a bush opposite Jade and a rucksack in the bushes by the townhouses on the green. Assailant(s) fled on foot."

A spokesperson for Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called at 16:07hrs on Monday, 13 May to reports of a group of males fighting – some allegedly seen to be armed with knives – on Plumstead Road, Woolwich.

“Officers, London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance attended the scene and found a man in his 20s with a stab wound injury.

“He was taken to a hospital and his injuries were deemed not life-threatening or life changing.

“Officer scoured the area for those involved but there was no trace of any suspects.“Officers are aware of the video in circulation and further enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police on 101, referencing CAD 5218/13MAY. To remain anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”