French hiker vanishes from campsite in Scottish Highlands as police launch desperate search

Francois Remodeau has been missing since Sunday. Picture: Police Scotland

By Jenny Medlicott

A French hiker has gone missing from a campsite in the Scottish Highlands as police launch a desperate appeal for information.

Francois Remodeau, believed to be in his mid-60s, was last seen at around 8pm on Sunday 12 May.

He failed to return to his tent on a campsite in the Faichem Road area of Invergarry, Police Scotland said.

Mr Remodeau, reported to be a retired teacher, has been described as medium build with receding grey hair. It is also believed he speaks good English.

He was last seen wearing dark outdoor clothing and may have been carrying a blue rucksack.

Inspector Craig Johnstone said: "Concerns are growing for Francois and we need to make sure he is safe and well.

"We do not know which direction Francois took but he may have sought shelter in a bothy or been heading in the direction of Fort Augustus."