Royal Parks call for cycling apps to remove Regent’s Park route after death of elderly woman in 29mph crash

14 May 2024, 10:20 | Updated: 14 May 2024, 10:32

Sir Iain Duncan Smith has vowed to amend a loophole in the government’s Criminal Justice Bill.
Sir Iain Duncan Smith has vowed to amend a loophole in the government’s Criminal Justice Bill. Picture: Supplied/Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Royal Parks has called for Regent’s Park to be removed from cycling apps after a pensioner was killed following a crash with a rider.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The organisation, which cares for London’s most famous parks, has written to Strava and other GPS app companies to ask for the removal of the Outer Circle from their tracking devices.

They have also contacted cycling sports clubs to remind them that cyclists using any royal park are required “to observe the motor vehicle speed limits for the park”.

It comes after cyclist Brian Fitzgerald was doing laps of Regent’s Park as part of a “fast group” of cyclists when he collided with Hilda Griffiths, 81, who was crossing the road to a pedestrian island.

He had been completing timed laps using a Garmin watch, which uses GPS to track his movements, speed and record his lap times.

Hilda Griffiths was killed following a collision with a cyclist.
Hilda Griffiths was killed following a collision with a cyclist. Picture: Supplied

A Royal Parks spokesperson said it has now launched a review to look at how they can keep pedestrians safe.

They said: “We are working closely with the police and other partners, notably the Crown Estate Paving Commission, to review if there are any additional measures we can put in place to encourage safe cycling in the park, as we have done in Richmond Park where we have introduced raised crossing points, improved signage and other road infrastructure.

“We were extremely sorry to hear of the incident which resulted in the death of Hilda Griffiths,” the spokesperson added.

“We take visitor safety extremely seriously.

“The speed limit for motor vehicles in Regent’s Park is 20mph and this is clearly signposted on both the Outer and Inner Circles."

Mr Fitzgerald, a vice president at Credit Suisse, avoided conviction following Ms Griffiths’s death because speed limits do not apply to cyclists in the same way as motorists, a court heard.

Read more: British woman who saved her twin sister from crocodile attack is first to be given King's bravery medal from Charles

Read more: 'Something has to change': Son of pensioner who was killed in collision with speeding cyclist says deaths 'inevitable'

The Royal Parks has written to GPS apps, such as Strava, to remove the Outer Circle from their tracking devices.
The Royal Parks has written to GPS apps, such as Strava, to remove the Outer Circle from their tracking devices. Picture: Alamy

Mrs Griffiths’ son, Gerard, 52, told Matthew Wright on LBC: “The park is used mainly by families with children, people with dogs. I’m sure my mum is not the first one to be encountering a group like this but she is the first one to be killed by one.

“Something has to change across the board with the law, not just for the speed limit of parks, it’s got to be in general.

“It’s a culture that has grown over the years and it was inevitably going to happen. Unfortunately, my mother was the victim of it but at some point, something like that was going to happen because they neither have the will nor obligation to stop.”

Mr Fitzgerald said there was “zero reaction time” and that the cyclists did not need to obey the 20mph limit as “the legal speed limit does not apply to cyclists (the same) as motorists”.

Police concluded there was “insufficient evidence for a real prospect of conviction” and the case was closed with “no further action”.

LBC speaks to son of pensioner killed in fatal collision with cyclist

Ms Griffiths's son, Gerard, spoke to LBC.
Ms Griffiths's son, Gerard, spoke to LBC. Picture: Supplied

Detective Sergeant Ropafadzo Bungo told Inner West London Coroners Court there were “no specific” signs indicating a speed limit for cyclists and a police review concluded “there were no criminal acts which would allow prosecution” should a cyclist exceed the general speed limit.

Former Tory Party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith has since vowed to close a loophole in the government’s Criminal Justice Bill which enables cyclists to avoid prosecution for speeding.

Under the planned amendment, which has so far been backed by 37 Conservative backbenchers, cyclists would be subject to the same scrutiny as other road users.

Since 2013, more than 30 pedestrians have been killed by cyclists in England and Wales, the MailOnline reports.

Figures from the Department of Transport show that more than 1,420 pedestrians have been killed or seriously injured.

Mr Duncan Smith said: “I want to bring cyclists in line with other road users. I saw Matt Briggs this week has been campaigning for a change in the law following the tragic death of his wife, Kim. I thought ‘sod this, I can help’.

“This is mainly a problem with male cyclists who do not think that the law applies to them and who think they can ride at any speed without consequence.

“There are others who are riding electric bikes with big, chunky tyres travelling in excess of 30mph.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rebecca Joynes has told court she felt lonely and 'liked' the attention following a breakup.

Teacher Rebecca Joynes, 30, says she was ‘lonely’ and ‘liked the attention’ after admitting boy, 15, spent night at flat

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, greets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, prior to their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine

Blinken says US arms will ‘make difference’ in Ukraine on surprise visit to Kyiv

Michael Cohen leaves his apartment building on his way to Manhattan criminal court

Michael Cohen to face bruising cross-examination by Trump’s lawyers

Josef Fritzl, centre, is escorted to the fourth day of his trial in the provincial courthouse in St Poelten, Austria in 2009

Austrian court says Fritzl can be moved to prison from psychiatric detention

Francois Remodeau has been missing since Sunday.

French hiker vanishes from campsite in Scottish Highlands as police launch desperate search

Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose for a photo prior to their talks on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China in 2023

Russian president Putin to make state visit to China this week

Australia Whistleblower

Australian whistleblower who exposed war crimes allegations is jailed

A Houthi soldier stands on board of the Israeli Galaxy ship which was seized by the Houthis, in the port of Saleef, near Hodeidah, Yemen

US calls on Iran to halt weapons transfers to Yemen’s Houthis for ship attacks

The Court of Appeal has refused to change the sentence of Valdo Calocane, who was given an indefinite hospital order for the manslaughter of three people in Nottingham

Nottingham triple killer Valdo Calocane to stay in secure hospital despite victims' families campaign, judges rule

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi prays at Kashi Vishwanath Temple after a roadshow in Varanasi, India

Modi files nomination to run for third term as PM in India’s general election

Displaced Palestinians arrive in central Gaza after fleeing from the southern Gaza city of Rafah in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip

‘More than half a million people’ have fled fighting in Rafah and northern Gaza

The man got into difficulty on the Thames in Kingston

Body found in search for man who went swimming in Thames on hottest day of the year

Damage at a village affected by a flash flood in Agam, West Sumatra, Indonesia

Indonesian rescuers search through rivers and rubble after flash floods

Harry and Meghan pictured on their trip to Nigeria. Their Archewell charity has been declared 'delinquent'

Harry and Meghan break silence after Archewell charity declared 'delinquent' over 'lost cheque'

German far-right politician of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) Bjorn Hocke arrives for a session of his trial over the alleged use of Nazi phrases, at the regional court in Halle, eastern Germany

Verdict expected for German politician Bjorn Hocke, accused of using Nazi slogan

Grant Shapps has continued to back Ukraine

Grant Shapps says his ‘money’s still on Ukraine’ to defeat Russia, as he blames US funding delays for Kharkiv setback

Latest News

See more Latest News

Defence Secretary says using armed forces to 'protect British Isles' from migrant boats 'wouldn't be legal approach'

Defence Secretary says using armed forces to 'protect British Isles' from migrant boats 'wouldn't be legal approach'
David opened up about how the documentary left him and Victoria 'emotional'.

David Beckham admits he and Victoria ‘don’t know how’ their marriage survived ‘difficult times’ over last 27 years
A pro-democracy activist holds placards with the picture of Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan outside the Chinese central government’s liaison office, in Hong Kong

Status of Chinese woman who reported on Covid unknown on day of expected release

A large group of young men refused to sit down and demanded to use the toilet during take-off

Drunken yobs ejected from easyJet flight at Bristol Airport after group tried to go to the toilet during take-off
Wage growth continues to outpace inflation

UK wages continue to grow, as unemployment rises to highest level for nearly a year

The armed robbers were jailed

Shocking CCTV footage shows armed robbers holding up service station, as pair jailed

The prison early release scheme has been criticised

Domestic abuser among 'dangerous prisoners released from jail early' under government plans to cut overcrowding
Lewis and Amanda Young have been jailed

Mother and son jailed after boy, 8, mauled by XL Bully, suffering serious head injuries

Georgia and Melissa Laurie

British woman who saved her twin sister from crocodile attack is first to be given King's bravery medal from Charles
Ozempic Insulin injection pen for diabetics and weight loss

Game-changing ‘new statin’ Ozempic slashes risk of heart attack and stroke in ‘biggest breakthrough in 30 years’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan on their trip to Nigeria

Harry and Meghan's Archewell charity could be ‘fined or suspended over late tax returns’

King Charles reveals side-effect of ongoing treatment in emotional chat with cancer sufferer

King Charles reveals side-effect of ongoing treatment in emotional chat with cancer sufferer
King Charles says William is a "very good pilot indeed" as he makes him chief of Harry's old regiment in snub to son

King Charles says William is a 'very good pilot indeed' as he makes him chief of Harry's old regiment in snub to son

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit