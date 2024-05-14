Body found in search for man who went swimming in Thames on hottest day of the year

The man got into difficulty on the Thames in Kingston. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Police believe they have found the body of a swimmer who went missing in the Thames on the hottest day of the year.

The man went into the water for a swim on Sunday, and got into difficulty near Barge Walk, Kingston at roughly 6.40pm.

The Met Police marine policing unit, London Ambulance Service, Fire Brigade, the RNLI and National Police Air Service were all deployed to assist with the search.

But they didn't find him. A day later they found a body they believe belongs to him.

Officers said on Monday: "Police were called at 18:41hrs on Sunday, 12 May to the river at Barge Walk, Kingston. It was reported that a man had got into difficulty after entering the water to swim.

"At around 12:20hrs on Monday, 13 May, the body of a man was recovered by police officers from the river at Barge Walk, Kingston.

"Formal identification awaits, however officers believe this is the man who entered the water on Sunday."

Wet and cloudy weather has been forecast for much of the rest of the week after the hottest temperatures of the year so far were recorded over the weekend.

Sunday was the warmest day of the year so far with 27.5C recorded in Chertsey, Surrey, the Met Office said.