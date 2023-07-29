'I just don't think Sadiq Khan has listened at all': Andrew Castle reacts to ULEZ expansion

Andrew Castle on the 'sinister' side of ULEZ expansion

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

Andrew Castle's shared his thoughts on the zone's expansion after a High Court judge ruled yesterday that it is lawful and can proceed.

Andrew Castle said: "I do know that the implementation of it has really upset people. I know that the Labour Party nationally are very confused as to what to do with Sadiq Khan...does he like upending Keir Starmer on this one? I don't know."

"People don't like the ULEZ", he continued. "What are politicians there to do? They're there to represent the people that voted them in, right? And I just don't think Sadiq Khan has listened at all."

Andrew went on: "When the little bit in the middle started, the congestion charge, that was bad enough.

"Then it pushed out and now it's pushed out again, and now there are people who Sadiq Khan does not represent who are going to be affected, and that is businesses, families, during the cost of living crisis like we are having now."

David Lammy reacts as ULEZ is ruled lawful

He felt that some of the plans for the expansion, such as ensuring that vehicles are ULEZ compliant, are "sinister" and highlighted the increasing cost of cars for the scrappage scheme.

ULEZ will be expanding to all London boroughs next month after being given the green light yesterday. Drivers of cars, smaller vans and motorbikes that do not meet the requirements will have to pay £12.50 a day to drive within it.

The Mayor of London told LBC: "The five Conservative councils who brought this unsuccessful legal challenge and have failed today have spent north of £1m of council taxpayer’s money."

"Just think of what that money could have been used for in relation to free school meals, in relation to libraries, in relation to council nurseries and so forth", added.