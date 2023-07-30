Cardi B throws microphone at fan who launched drink while she performed at Las Vegas concert

Cardi B threw her microphone at a concertgoers who splashed her with their drink in Las Vegas yesterday. Picture: Twitter (ViralMaterialz) and Getty

By Chay Quinn

Cardi B has been criticised after throwing a microphone at a fan who launched their drink at the rapper while she was performing in Las Vegas.

The rapper, 30, was caught on camera during the act in which a fan could be seen throwing their drink at the I Like It vocalist.

Cardi, who is known for her outspoken personality and aggressive lyrics, was incensed by the concertgoer who was the latest person to throw an item at a performer in what is becoming a worrying trend.

After throwing her microphone, security can be seen swarming the source of the drink in footage captured by fellow fans.

The footage was filmed on Saturday at Drai's Nightclub in Las Vegas, Nevada, while performing her 2018 hit “Bodak Yellow.”

Singers such as Harry Styles have seen the trend of projectiles being thrown at their concerts in recent months.

In some cases, the artists have even been injured by their fans.

Drake fans threw underwear at the Canadian rapper in recent weeks with Kelsea Ballerini and Bebe Rexha also targetted with objects thrown at them while on stage.

Concerts have been the sites of several high-profile incidents in recent months, including the crush which was started at the O2 Academy Brixton which killed a 33-year-old woman.

R&B singer Monica got off of stage last week to confront a man who was assaulting a woman in the crowd at her Detroit show.

She later remarked that she believed concerts were becoming a "dangerous space and place" for people when interviewed about the incident.