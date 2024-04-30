World War II tour guide slams Normandy cafe on Omaha beach for ‘refusing to serve troops because they’re English’

A tour guide has criticised the cafe on Omaha beach.
A tour guide has criticised the cafe on Omaha beach. Picture: Alamy/Google Street views

By Jenny Medlicott

A World War II tour guide has condemned a cafe on Normandy’s Omaha beach as she claimed they had refused to serve a group of soldiers ‘because they are English’.

Creperie la Falaise in Vierville-sur-Mer overlooks the coastline which was stormed by Allied troops on D-Day as they sought to liberate France from Nazi occupation.

But as the 60th anniversary approaches, battlefield guide Eugenie Brooks has hit out at the eatery claiming they refused serve to British troops.

She wrote on X: “This cafe at Vierville Draw at Omaha Beach Normandy refused to serve my British Army soldiers today as ‘they are English’.

“An utter disgrace & I will NEVER EVER EVER take any of my tours there again.”

Ms Brooks said that she had brought the group of ‘junior soldiers’ to the eatery, adding that they were ‘well behaved’ and ‘smartly dressed’ when the incident occurred.

Other customer reviews on Google reviews have complained about the restaurant previously, with dozens only awarding the eatery one star.

One visitor wrote on Tuesday: “Refused to serve my son and his group, Junior Soldiers serving in the British Army because they are English. The irony considering its location and history. Shame on you!!!”

Another added: “Avoid avoid avoid. Then avoid again.”

One also wrote: “If I could give zero stars I would! Avoid this place!”

Pictures from inside the cafe show numerous flags of the world on display, including Britain’s Union Jack.

The eatery is less than a mile away from the D-Day museum in Omaha and is closely located to the Overlord Museum and Normandy American Cemetery.

Allied troops invaded five Normandy beaches on June 6, 1944 in Operation Overlord.

The US 1st Infantry, 5th Corps stormed the beach with sea transport from the Royal Navy and US Navy before they eventually managed to gain a foothold.

Cafe on Omaha beach freed by Allies on D-Day slammed for refusing to serve British soldiers 'because they are English'

