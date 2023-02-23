Camilla tells authors to resist 'curbs on freedom of expression' as she wades into Roald Dahl row

The Queen Consort urged authors to ‘remain true to their calling’. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Asher McShane

The Queen Consort urged authors to ‘remain true to your calling’ and resist curbs on freedom of expression as she waded into the row over the censorship of Roald Dahl books.

At a reception for authors at Clarence House, joined by her husband the King, to celebrate the second anniversary of her book club The Queen’s Reading Room, she said authors must “remain true to your calling, unimpeded by those who may wish to curb the freedom of your expression or impose limits on your imagination. Enough said.

“Let there be no speaking like mice about your achievements, but only roaring like a pride of lions,” she added.

Her comments were greeted by cheers of “hear, hear.”

Roald Dahl's works have been edited for 'inclusivity' reasons. Picture: Getty

It comes after hundreds of changes were made to Roald Dahl's books in a bid to make them more inclusive.

Publishers Puffin brought in sensitivity readers to adapt the beloved novels to make sure they "can continue to be enjoyed by all today".

Many references to characters' appearance have been cut, including removing any reference to the word 'fat', the Telegraph reported.

Among other edits there is a witch posing as a cashier in a supermarket in The Witches now being "a top scientist", an "attractive middle aged lady" in Esio Trot now being "a kind middle aged lady".

The review began in 2020 when the company was run by the Roald Dahl Story Company.

