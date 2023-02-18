Roald Dahl publishers slammed for removing 'offensive' terms from novels, including cutting the word 'fat' from every book

18 February 2023, 13:13

Roald Dahl's works have been edited for 'inclusivity' reasons
Roald Dahl's works have been edited for 'inclusivity' reasons. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Roald Dahl's publishers have been criticised for sanitising the language in his books, including removing every reference to the word 'fat', in a bid to make them more inclusive.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Publishers Puffin brought in sensitivity readers to adapt the beloved novels to make sure they "can continue to be enjoyed by all today".

That includes taking out many references to characters' appearance, including removing any reference to the word 'fat', the Telegraph reported. Augustus Gloop from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is now called 'enormous'.

Included among the many other edits identified by the paper are a witch posing as a cashier in a supermarket in The Witches now being "a top scientist", an "attractive middle aged lady" in Esio Trot now being "a kind middle aged lady".

The title character in The BFG does not wear a black cloak any more and characters cannot turn "white with fear" - the words "black" and "white" have been cut out.

Sometimes new phrases are simply added in wholesale. In The Witches, a paragraph describing them as bald under their wigs is followed shortly by a new line: 'There are plenty of other reasons why women might wear wigs and there is certainly nothing wrong with that.'

Media commentator Paul Connew told LBC's Andrew Castle that the move was "bordering on the absurd" and "cumbersome".

He added that he would mention some of the Roald Dahl changes in a panel discussion next week on the impact of woke culture on freedom of expression and the press.

Mr Connew said he thought the changes were "all linked" to the sale of the rights to Mr Dahl's creations to Netflix in September 2021. "There's not a disconnect there," he said. "It's affecting authors in the most absurd way." Some of the changes happened years before Netflix made the acquisition.

Roald Dahl
Roald Dahl. Picture: Getty

Although Mr Dahl, who died in 1990, wrote many beloved children's classics, he was also criticised for making several anti-semitic comments throughout his life.

Mr Connew cautioned that he wasn't "the greatest fan of Dahl's" because of his "very offensive anti-Semitic views".

Read more: Lent and Easter cancelled by 'woke' UK university in drive to abolish Christian calendar terminology

Read more: University slammed for telling students not to say 'Christian name' or 'surname' because terms could cause offence

The Roald Dahl company said: "We want to ensure Roald Dahl’s wonderful stories and characters continue to be enjoyed by all children today when publishing new print runs of books written years ago, it’s not unusual to review the language used alongside updating other details including a book’s cover and page layout.

"Our guiding principle throughout has been to maintain the storylines, characters, and the irreverence and sharp-edged spirit of the original text. Any changes made have been small and carefully considered.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Nicola Bulley has been missing since January 27

'Nicola Bulley could have gone off grid': missing persons expert claims there is 'no indication' vanished mother is in river
Rishi Sunak called on global leaders to double down on support for Ukraine

'Every day Russia inflicts more pain': Rishi Sunak calls for world leaders to 'double down' on arming Ukraine

South Korea Koreas Tensions

North Korea fires missile as US and South Korea prepare for exercises

M&S announced several more store closures

M&S closures: Marks & Spender to shut several more locations - is your local shop on the list?

South Korea

South Korea says North Korea fired missile into sea

Pakistan Shootout

Seven dead in Taliban attack on Karachi police headquarters

Rhod Gilbert

Rhod Gilbert says cancer diagnosis that left him struggling to speak or breathe 'p****d him off'

Turkey Earthquake Housing

Turkish earthquake victims sleeping in trains, tents and greenhouses

Christian Atsu died in the earthquake

Former Premier League star Christian Atsu confirmed dead in Turkey and Syria earthquake after body pulled from rubble

Nashali Alma bravely fought the man off

'Never give up': Watch as attacker wrestles woman, 24, to the ground in the gym before she fights him off

Kaz Crossley

Love Island star Kaz Crossley tells of Dubai jail 'hell' after release from cell with 30 other women for 'drug offences'

Police officers allegedly shared discriminatory images about Harvey

Katie Price says Met Police officers sent 'inappropriate and derogatory' photos of disabled son Harvey on WhatsApp

India Cheetahs

India welcomes 12 cheetahs from South Africa

Lancashire Constabulary has come under fire for making Ms Bulley's struggles with alcohol and the menopause public

Rishi Sunak 'concerned' over private details shared in Nicola Bulley case as police force set to hold internal review

Bulgaria Migration

Bulgarian police find abandoned lorry containing bodies of 18 migrants

Mississippi Shootings

Suspect in custody after six shot dead in rural Mississippi

Latest News

See more Latest News

A new headteacher has been brought in at Epsom College

New Epsom College headteacher vows to honour predecessor Emma Pattison after mum and daughter found dead
Obit Stella Stevens

Star of 1960s and 70s comedies Stella Stevens dies aged 84

Kaz Crossley has been released from jail

Love Island star Kaz Crossley released from Dubai jail after 'arrest on suspicion of drug offences'
Steve Barclay ordered an urgent investigation into the document

NHS doctors told not to assume patients' gender and use no pronouns unless confirmed under new guide
Brianna Ghey was stabbed to death last Saturday

Thousands turn out for candlelit vigil near where trans teen Brianna Ghey was stabbed to death
Tyre Nichols

Five former US police officers plead not guilty to murdering Tyre Nichols

Eighteen migrants were found dead

More than a dozen migrants found dead in abandoned truck at roadside in Bulgaria 'after suffocating'
Pakistan Shootout

Militants launch deadly attack on Pakistan police headquarters

Germany Munich Security Conference

Zelensky pushes need for speed to avoid more Ukraine deaths

APTOPIX Brazil Carnival

Brazil gears up for Carnival to return in full following pandemic

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Corbyn Frei Article

Caller slams far-left Labour politicians for being ‘delusional’

Barrister says victim blaming has blamed Nicola Bulley case

Barrister says 'victim blaming' has plagued Nicola Bulley case

Gina Davidson

Scottish voters are beginning to look at Labour again

'Ukraine didn't want this war': Keir Starmer reiterates his support for Ukraine

'Ukraine didn't want this war': Keir Starmer reiterates his support for Ukraine

Jonathan 17/02/23

'It's an abdication of his responsibility', says Jonathan Ashworth as Rishi Sunak fails to resolve NHS pay dispute
Dean Dunham asks the Financial Ombudsman what LBC listeners want to know

Dean Dunham asks the Financial Ombudsman what LBC listeners want to know

Jon Ashworth

Desperate nurse criticises the government's unwillingness to resume pay talks

Tom Swarbrick

Caller slams police for giving 'more fuel to the fire' in Nicola Bulley case

Mark and Nick

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley slams Nick Ferrari after being quizzed on Met logic

Shelagh Fogarty 16/02/23

'They're victim blaming': Caller slams police for Nicola Bulley information reveal

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit