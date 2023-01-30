Lent and Easter cancelled by 'woke' UK university in drive to abolish Christian calendar terminology

Lent and Easter are Christian terms set to be cancelled by LSE in a bid to be more “international”.
Lent and Easter have been cancelled by a top UK university in a bid to remove Christian terminology - a move that has been branded ‘virtue-signalling nonsense’ by critics.

Described as the latest move by a leading 'woke' university, London School of Economics (LSE) has made the decision to overhaul three term titles in a bid to become more “international”.

Currently, the university's term structure consists of the Michaelmas term, the Christmas break, Lent term, Easter break, summer term and summer holidays.

A format replicated by other historic institutions including Cambridge and Oxford, LSE is now set to do away with tradition in favour of a rebrand.

Founded in 1895, London School of Economics is renowned for being a leading global institution specialising in social sciences.

Now, the university's revamped terms are set to align with its "broader global engagement" according to a spokesperson.

London's LSE is set to overhaul its terminology in order to move away from traditional Christian term names.
LSE added: “These new names use more accessible and widely-recognised terminology, and better reflect the international nature of our community and our broader global engagement”.

From next year, Michaelmas will be renamed “autumn term”, Christmas is set to be renamed “winter break”, Lent term will become “winter term” and Easter break “spring break”.

It comes as Toby Young, general secretary of the Free Speech Union, said: “If this was an effort to secularise the LSE I’d be sympathetic.

“But in reality, it reflects the fact that the LSE, like most British universities, is in thrall to a new religious cult - the church of woke - that is far more dogmatic than Christianity.”

Term names aren't alone, with the name changes also affecting five of LSE's most senior bosses.

According to the university, the word “director” is now set to be replaced with “president" and" vice-chancellor” to align it with international partners and allow staff and students to “clearly understand” leadership posts.

Founded in 1895, London School of Economics is renowned for being a leading global institution specialising in social sciences.
Simon Calvert, deputy director at The Christian Institute, told The Telegraph: “We have been warning for years that Christians are being pushed from the public square, yet the problem is getting worse.

“Christians and those with traditional views often find themselves silenced or bullied. It’s particularly ironic when this happens at institutions that were originally founded on Christian principles and with endowments from Christian benefactors.

“So, this ludicrous decision by the LSE to rebrand traditional academic terms, by scrapping references to the calendar of the established Church, is more virtue-signalling nonsense that creates exclusion in the name of inclusivity."

