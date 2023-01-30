Police branded 'flipping daft' after seizing e-scooter from woman travelling at 3mph with toddler

Police said concerns were raised regarding a female using an e scooter to transport a young child on a daily basis. @GlosPolSpecOps. Picture: LBC / Twitter

By Danielle DeWolfe

A woman has had her e-scooter seized by 'daft' police after she as stopped by officers following concerns she was riding the electric vehicle with her young child aboard.

The footage, uploaded to Twitter by Gloucestershire Police on Saturday, has since drawn widespread criticism over the heavy-handed tactics employed by the force.

Police noted the seizure took place after members of the public flagged concerns over the four-year-old child's safety.

Taken from what appears to be a police dash-cam, the video shows the scooter moving at between 3mph and 5mph with no other pedestrians in sight.

Viewers have since taken to the platform to comment on the matter, branding police "stupid" and "flipping daft" following the seizure.

Concerns were raised regarding a female using an e scooter to transport a young child on a daily basis. @GlosPolSpecOps OT61 attended and observed 4 yr old being transported in this way and Vehicle seized. Thanks to the public for making us aware. #safercommunity pic.twitter.com/eY9cXcE7gE — Glos Police Specialist Ops (@GlosPolSpecOps) January 28, 2023

"Concerns were raised regarding a female using an e scooter to transport a young child on a daily basis" Gloucestershire police tweeted on their account @GlosPolSpecOps.

"OT61 attended and observed 4 yr old being transported in this way and Vehicle seized. Thanks to the public for making us aware. #safercommunity"

Police claim the e-scooter - which they recommend being ridden within the speed limit and whilst wearing a helmet - was regularly used to transport the child.

However, government legislation says police reserve the seizure of such vehicles for those 'using an e-scooter in public in an antisocial manner' under section 59 of the Police Reform Act.

Police tweeted: "OT61 attended and observed 4 yr old being transported in this way and Vehicle seized. Thanks to the public for making us aware. #safercommunity". Picture: LBC / Twitter

According to the Metropolitan Police, e-scooters in London are classified as motor vehicles under the Road Traffic Act.

This means privately-owned scooters would have to be insured and taxed, with owners required to hold a full licence in order to operate them.

One commenter was quick to highlight the child "would go faster and [be] less safe on a regular scooter. this is flipping daft".

Another wrote: "As much as I dislike them, this is a stupid post. The speed the mother is going would merely graze them and that's even if they would ever injure at 5-7mph.

"I suggest, you post about the dangerous use of these scooters and not publicly shame a mother and daughter for all to see."

The feedback wasn't all negative, with one user adding: 'Why have a go at Cops? they don't make the law, they just enforce it.'