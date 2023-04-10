Prince Harry's failure to meet Coronation RSVP date raises 'serious security issues for royals'

Harry and Meghan are yet to confirm whether they will attend King Charles' Coronation. Picture: Getty/Buckingham Palace

By Kieran Kelly

Harry and Meghan's failure to announce whether they will be attending the King's Coronation has been causing "major headaches" for organisers and raises serious security issues for the royals.

The cut-off point for guests to tell Buckingham Palace whether they will be attending reportedly passed early last week, but Prince Harry is yet to let his family know what his plans are.

While this is thought to have created several logistical issues for the family, it is also a cause for serious concerns over security.

After the Duke of Sussex stepped back from his position as a working royal, he has had to give a month’s notice before any return to the UK.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex departs the Royal Courts of Justice on March 30, 2023 in London, England. Picture: Getty

He has been told to give the Home Office 28 days notice, so there is time to assess security requests, The Telegraph reported.

But with the Coronation set to take place on May 6, Prince Harry has not only missed his family's deadline but also the notice period needed for security assessments.

Despite not confirming, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are thought to be are on the brink of confirming their plans for the Coronation.

The Sussexes confirmed at the start of March that they had been invited to the Coronation, but refused to say whether or not they would accept.

Less than a month before the Coronation is due to take place, they are yet to confirm whether they will attend or not, but they are close to revealing their plans, The Times reports.

"I hear they are going to confirm their plans soon, particularly now that Biden has," a source told the newspaper.

That is despite RSVPs for the event reportedly passing on Monday.

If Sussexes do attend, it is believed they would not take part in the procession, nor would they join working members of the Royal Family on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

There is also reportedly no invite for the Sussexes' children, Archie and Lilibet.

When is the Coronation and what's planned?

King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation invite. Picture: PA

With a whole weekend of events planned for the UK to enjoy and celebrate, including a coronation concert, there's a lot to know as we get to witness such a big regal event.

A full schedule of plans and celebrations are currently being planned for the coronation weekend including an extravagant ceremony and a concert.

On Saturday 6th, we'll see the King and the Queen Consort crowned head of state in an official ceremony.

On Sunday, a special Coronation Concert will take place at Windsor Castle, with several thousand tickets being made available to the public.

The weekend's events will be followed by the bank holiday Monday, being called The Big Help Out, which will encourage the public to volunteer and support their local areas.