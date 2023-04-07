Harry and Meghan 'on the brink of confirming' plans for King's Coronation - but 'want questions answering first'

7 April 2023, 12:49

Prince Harry and Meghan are yet to confirm their Coronation plans
Prince Harry and Meghan are yet to confirm their Coronation plans. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Harry and Meghan are on the brink of confirming their plans for King Charles' coronation in May, it has been suggested.

Staff in charge of organising the historic occasion have included Harry and Meghan in all arrangements for the Coronation, which will take place on May 6.

The Sussexes confirmed at the start of March that they had been invited to the Coronation, but refused to say whether or not they would accept.

Less than a month before the Coronation is due to take place, the couple have yet to confirm whether they will attend or not, but they are close to revealing their plans, The Times reports.

"I hear they are going to confirm their plans soon, particularly now that Biden has," a source told the newspaper.

That is despite RSVPs for the event reportedly passing on Monday.

If the couple does attend, it is believed they would not take part in the procession, nor would they join working members of the Royal Family on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

There is also reportedly no invite for the Sussexes' children, Archie and Lilibet.

Royal staff 'none the wiser' over whether Harry and Meghan will attend coronation - and RSVP date has passed

Joe Biden to make UK state visit after 'friendly' chat with King Charles - but only First Lady will attend Coronation

It comes after it was announced that Prince George is set to play an important role in the Coronation, acting as one of King Charles' Pages of Honour.

Prince George is to become the youngest future king to play an official role at a coronation.

The Pages will form part of the procession through the Nave of Westminster Abbey. The King’s Pages of Honour will also include Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Master Nicholas Barclay and Master Ralph Tollemache.

The Queen Consort’s Pages of Honour will be her grandsons, Master Gus and Master Louis Lopes and Master Freddy Parker Bowles, and great-nephew, Master Arthur Elliot.

Meanwhile, a new photograph of King Charles and Camilla was released ahead of the Coronation.

A new photo of Charles and Camilla ahead of the Coronation
A new photo of Charles and Camilla ahead of the Coronation. Picture: PA

With the Coronation almost a month away, a new double portrait of the King and Camilla has been released showing them smiling in Buckingham Palace's blue drawing room.

The image was taken by Hugo Burnand.

What's planned for the Coronation?

King Charles and Camilla's Coronation invite
King Charles and Camilla's Coronation invite. Picture: PA

With a whole weekend of events planned for the UK to enjoy and celebrate, including a coronation concert, there's a lot to know as we get to witness such a big regal event.

A full schedule of plans and celebrations are currently being planned for the coronation weekend including an extravagant ceremony and a concert.

On Saturday 6th, we'll see the King and the Queen Consort crowned head of state in an official ceremony.

On Sunday, a special Coronation Concert will take place at Windsor Castle, with several thousand tickets being made available to the public.

The weekend's events will be followed by the bank holiday Monday, being called The Big Help Out, which will encourage the public to volunteer and support their local areas.

Who is being invited to King Charles's coronation?

Joe Biden recently confirmed he would not attend the King's Coronation
Joe Biden recently confirmed he would not attend the King's Coronation. Picture: Getty

At present, the main question surrounding guests is whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend.

As a state event, the government controls the guest list and will definitely include royal family members, the prime minister Rishi Sunak, representatives from the Houses of Parliament, heads of state, and other royals from around the world.

Westminster Abbey has a normal capacity of 2,200 and it's likely the guest list will stick to this number.

Joe Biden, meanwhile, recently confirmed that he would not be attending the Coronation, and would send his wife and US First Lady Jill Biden instead.

Royals

See more Royals

The King said he takes the study "profoundly seriously" and wants to deepen his own understanding of the slave trade.

King welcomes review into monarchy’s links to slave-trade, as he says ‘time has come’

Palace staff still don't know if Harry and Meghan will attend the coronation

Royal staff 'none the wiser' over whether Harry and Meghan will attend coronation - and RSVP date has passed
The date of the state visit has not been confirmed

Joe Biden to make UK state visit after 'friendly' chat with King Charles - but only First Lady will attend Coronation

