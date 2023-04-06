Royal staff 'none the wiser' over whether Harry and Meghan will attend coronation - and RSVP date has passed

Palace staff still don't know if Harry and Meghan will attend the coronation. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Royal staff still do not know whether Harry and Meghan plan to come to King Charles’s coronation, days after the RSVP date.

Sources told the Daily Mail that they are ‘none the wiser’ as to whether the couple will show up - causing a ‘headache’ for organisers with just a month until the event.

Seating arrangements, cars, and VIP security is still being finalised ahead of the ceremony on May 6.

No longer working royals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would not be allowed to stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

However the New York Post’s society column Page Six says plans for Harry and Meghan to attend are ‘still being finalised’.

Plans for Harry and Meghan to attend are understood to be 'still being finalised'. Picture: Alamy

“There have been lengthy discussions between the Sussexes and the palace, there is a time crunch on this, of course,” an insider said.

“It’s such a historical event and it’s hoped that Harry and Meghan will be there.”

“Harry has a lot of questions about how the event will work.”

Charles and Camilla will arrive at Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey in a Gold State coach, followed by a 'final group of 15' which would not leave room for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The event on May 6 will also include a flypast over the Palace.

Buckingham Palace has declined to comment.

The Sussexes have confirmed that they have received an invitation but Harry is believed to be ‘in a predicament’ about whether to attend.

Palace staff are being instructed to prepare as if the couple are coming and there are rumours the couple have requested to be on the balcony - but these are said to be ‘wide of the mark’.

A source with knowledge of the plans told the Mirror: “The King has been very clear who he wants to represent the monarchy.

“There is little room for sentiment, this is a State occasion, not a family occasion and it is right that only the working members of the family are there at the big public moment.”

The balcony line-up

- King Charles III and Queen Camilla

- Prince of Wales, Princess of Wales - Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, Prince Louis, 5

- Princess Anne and Tim Laurence

- Prince Edward and Sophie

- Duke and Duchess of Gloucester (Duke is the most senior male-line descendant of Queen Victoria and her husband Albert, Prince Consort. He was first cousin to Queen Elizabeth II)

- Duke of Kent, 87 & his sister Princess Alexandra, 86