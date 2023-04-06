Here's when millions of mobile phones across UK will emit loud alarm in first test of emergency alert system

A warning message will pop up on mobile phones across the country. Picture: Government

By Kieran Kelly

An emergency alert will be sent to nearly every smartphone in the UK at 3pm on April 23, the government has confirmed.

A siren will go off and phones will vibrate for around 10 seconds in the first test of the UK's new emergency alert system.

Once up and running, the emergency alert system will be used to warn citizens of extreme weather events, including floods, wildfires and terror attacks.

The government has been planning the date and time of the alert carefully to avoid a clash with significant events.

It had been planned for early evening on April 23, but it was moved to avoid clashing with the FA Cup semi-final, which kicks off at 4.30pm.

The government was also conscious to avoid clashing with the London Marathon, which starts at 9.30am on April 23.

How does it work?

The date has been confirmed for April 23. Picture: Government

Oliver Dowden, who is in charge of the system's launch, said the alert will only be sent to phones when there is an immediate threat to life.

It is also expected to be targeted to locals in immediate danger, rather than the entire country.

The alert will not sound if your phone is off, but it will come through even if it is on silent.

Mark Hardingham, chair of the National Fire Chiefs Council, said: "For 10 seconds, the national test may be inconvenient for some, but please forgive us for the intrusion.

"The next time you hear it - your life, and the life-saving actions of our emergency services, could depend on it."

Similar systems are already in parts of the United States, Canada and Japan.

There are some concerns the alert's ability to pierce through silent mode could put survivors of domestic abuse with second phones at risk.

Emma Pickering, senior operations tech abuse manager at Refuge, said: "Our concerns are centred on the very real risk to survivors of domestic abuse who may have secret or secondary phones hidden within the home, which they must ensure are not discovered by their perpetrators.

"These devices can be a lifeline for women who need to access support or flee their abuser."

"These alerts will come through as a loud siren even if devices are on silent and could alert an abuser to a concealed device," she added.