Petition for a statue of Paul O'Grady in his hometown signed by 100,000 heartbroken fans

5 April 2023, 18:10 | Updated: 5 April 2023, 18:31

Paul O'Grady died last week and heartbroken fans of the TV legend are looking to immortalise him with a statue
Paul O'Grady died last week and heartbroken fans of the TV legend are looking to immortalise him with a statue. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

A petition to immortalise Paul O'Grady in his hometown of Birkenhead has passed 100,000 signatures just a week after the TV legend died.

The Change.org petition was started days ago by Kieran Gabriel, a graphic designer from the Wirral, to pay tribute to the 67-year-old who died on March 28.

The note on the webpage read: "Paul O'Grady passed away suddenly on March 28th and it only feels right to honour the life of such a great human being by immortalising him in statue form, in his hometown of Birkenhead.

"Paul has left a huge legacy with his trailblazing work as a drag artist, social and political causes, LGBT rights and of course, his love of animals.

"This is a petition to the Wirral Council, who must surely take stock of the huge outpouring of love in the wake of Paul's passing. Liverpool has Cilla, Birkenhead deserves Paul."

The petition is set to become one of the most popular on the popular website
The petition is set to become one of the most popular on the popular website. Picture: Change.org

Read More: Paul O'Grady mural defaced just days after its creation - leaving artist 'disappointed'

Read More: Paul O'Grady expressed his 'joy' at returning to Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in interview filmed shortly before death

O'Grady died "unexpectedly but peacefully", and had tribute paid to him by Queen Camilla who joined him in a special one-off episode of his show For The Love Of Dogs to mark 160 years of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home last year.

O'Grady was an ambassador for the organisation which rehomes pets.

Announcing his husband Mr O'Grady's death, Andre Portasio said last week: "It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.

"We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss.

"He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion.

"I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years."

The cause of death has not been made public.

