Paul O'Grady mural defaced just days after its creation - leaving artist 'disappointed'

A mural of Paul O'Grady in Manchester was defaced over the weekend, much to the artist's disappointment. Picture: Jason Reid via Twitter

By Jenny Medlicott

A touching mural dedicated to Paul O'Grady was defaced with graffiti over the weekend, leaving the artist 'disappointed' after his efforts to memorialise the TV personality.

Chris Moore of Manchester Murals spend days working on a tribute to the TV star last week, only to discover his mural of Mr O'Grady was ruined with graffiti over the weekend.

The mural depicted a black-and-white image of the TV star smiling next to a dog with the words 'For Paul'.

Mr Moore, the artist behind the heart-warming mural, said it was a tribute to the comedian as a 'well-grounded entertainment machine that spanned generations'.

The TV personality was known for his drag alter-ego Lily Savage. Picture: Alamy

He said on deciding to make the mural: "I was instantly driven to create a fitting mural in his honour, and I felt it was only natural to include a dog in that."

Speaking to Manchester Evening News, he said: "It would have been nice for it to last longer. I only finished it on Thursday so it’s not even been three days since it was created.

"I can kind of understand people’s disappointment in that the mural has only lasted as long as it has, especially given how recent his passing was, but, ultimately and unfortunately, this is part of the nature of the street art and mural scene."

The mural was defaced with green graffiti on Sunday April 2, just days after its completion.

One social media user said they were 'ashamed to be a Mancunian' after finding out the tribute was defaced. Picture: Michelle Manchester via Twitter

Social media users expressed their anger at the news, with one user calling it 'disgraceful' and another saying they're 'absolutely ashamed to be a Mancunian today'.

Last week, Paul's husband Andre Portasio announced the unexpected but peaceful passing of his partner.

Members of the public shared in the grief of Paul's loved ones and quickly took to social media to share their condolences to his family.

His husband said in a statement: "I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.

"He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion."