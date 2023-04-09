Prince Harry being stripped of Duke of Sussex title 'discussed at highest level' as aides joked Meghan 'took him hostage'

9 April 2023, 07:03 | Updated: 9 April 2023, 08:08

Royals discussed stripping Harry of his duke title at the very highest levels
Royals discussed stripping Harry of his duke title at the very highest levels. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The possibility of stripping Prince Harry of his Duke of Sussex title was discussed at the highest level, a bombshell book has claimed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Palace aides would joke that Meghan Markle had "taken Harry hostage" and that he was a victim of Stockholm syndrome, during his row with the rest of the royals, which they blamed Meghan for.

But others think Harry "turned his back on everything he has known" and believe he is the "driving force in everything that happened", according to Robert Jobson, a royal correspondent, in his new book Our King: Charles III.

Read more: Kate found Windsor walkabout with Harry and Meghan after Queen's death 'one of the hardest things she ever had to do'

Read more: Prince Harry 'infuriated' by Charles saying he couldn't afford to pay for Meghan

Charles himself was not "in favour' of taking away Harry's royal title, despite the discussions, and still has "enduring love for his son", even though they argue, and despite Charles' decision that Meghan should not go with her husband to Balmoral when the family gathered after the death of the Queen last September.

Palace insiders claim that Harry's demands that Meghan join him in Balmoral "did not go down well with the family" and "they were all shocked by his behaviour".

Harry and Meghan
Harry and Meghan. Picture: Getty

Charles is 'saddened by the widening gulf" between him and his youngest son, with the king wanting to see more of his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet.

Aides also claim that the various interviews that Harry has done detailing his strained relationship with his family make the possibility of fixing the rift even harder.

Read more: Russian artist to sell blood-smeared copies of Prince Harry's 'Spare' memoir in UK after Taliban 'chess-piece' comments

Read more: Harry and Meghan 'on the brink of confirming' plans for King's Coronation - but 'want questions answering first'

One insider said: "Some blame Meghan Markle for the fallout, ignoring the fact that Harry seems to be the driving force in everything that happened. 

"There was a point when officials joked Harry was the victim of Stockholm syndrome, and he was Meghan’s hostage, but now most just feel Harry has turned his back on everything he has known."

Charles and Prince Harry
Charles and Prince Harry. Picture: Getty

The book, serialised in MailOnline, also reveals that Prince Harry was 'infuriated' by his father telling him he couldn't afford to pay for Meghan Markle as part of the royal family.

Harry told then-Prince Charles that he planned to marry Meghan, and was upset when he didn't get the response he wanted.

Prince William, who was also there, asked "Are you sure, Harold?"

Then Charles "infuriated" his younger son by telling him that he could not afford to pay for Meghan, as well as William and Kate and their young family.

Meanwhile the book also reveals that the Princess of Wales found her walkabout with Harry and Meghan in the aftermath of the Queen's death "one of the hardest things" she'd ever done.

She joined with William to speak to the public who gathered at Windsor Castle to pay their respects to the late monarch last year.

The surprise move raised hopes that William and Kate would reconcile with the Sussexes.

"Catherine later admitted to a senior royal that, such was the ill feeling between the two couples, the joint walkabout was one of the hardest things she'd ever had to do," the book says.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Vatican Pope Easter

Pope celebrates Easter with big crowd in flower-adorned Vatican square

Israel Passover

Tensions build around Jerusalem shrine after Syria rocket attack

Paul Cattermole looked well in his final days, a fan who saw him said

Inside Paul Cattermole's final days: S Club 7 star told fan he was 'buzzing' for reunion the day before he was found dead
The Pope celebrates Mass

Pope Francis returns to public eye for Easter vigil Mass

The house in north London

The quiet north London house hosting a business that has 'sold £1bn of electronics to Russia since Ukraine invasion'

Katie Price's ex has been arrested

Katie Price's ex-husband Kieran Hayler 'arrested on suspicion of child neglect and gun crime' as police swarm Sussex house
Israel Palestinians

Israeli military retaliates after rockets fired from Syria

People gather and lay flowers at the site where Alessandro Parini, an Italian tourist, was killed in a Palestinian attack, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, April 8, 2023

Six missiles fired within hours toward Israel in rare attack from Syria

Ben Ferencz

Ben Ferencz, last living prosecutor of Nazi war crimes, dies aged 103

Attack scene

Three rockets fired from Syria towards Israel, military says

Ya Ya

Memphis Zoo bids farewell to panda ahead of return to China

Prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israel beefs up security for Jerusalem religious ceremonies

Julia Wendell's mother has reportedly been left 'mortified' by her daughter's claims

Mother of fake Madeleine McCann 'mortified' over ‘fresh grief’ for Gerry and Kate

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Ukraine to restart exporting electricity again after months of Russian attacks ‘fail’

Prince George enjoyed a gripping afternoon of football alongside his dad

Prince George gripped as dad Prince William takes him to watch Aston Villa beat Nottingham Forest 2-0

Kaja Kallas

Estonian leader’s party clinches new coalition government deal

Latest News

See more Latest News

Many cars were towed and social media clips showed dozens of cars with tickets at a beauty spot

Dozens of cars towed and others slapped with fines after ‘inconsiderate’ parking at Snowdonia beauty spots
Schoolgirls in Afghanistan

Afghan religious scholars criticise girls’ education ban

Ms Sturgeon said the last few days had been "quite traumatic"

Nicola Sturgeon says last few days have been 'obviously difficult' after her husband's arrest in SNP finance probe
Silvio Berlusconi

Silvio Berlusconi responding well to treatment, doctor says

Gareth Richards has passed away after a car accident

Comedian Gareth Richards dies aged 41 after suffering brain injury in car crash

Andrew Hodgson was nearly mown down by the two cyclists

Shocking moment cyclists mount pavement and nearly 'mow down' blind man waiting at 'floating bus stop' in London
Andrey Molodkin is smearing the books in blood in response to Harry's comments about Afghan fighters

Russian artist to sell blood-smeared copies of Prince Harry's 'Spare' memoir in UK after Taliban 'chess-piece' comments
Virus Outbreak China

China defends search for source of Covid-19 after WHO criticism

The victim has been named locally as 'Tiffany'

Arsonist 'poured petrol through letterbox', to start fire that killed girl, 14, as others jumped from block to save themselves
A month of rain is set to fall in two days next week

'Month of rain' set to drench Brits in just two days next week after 'hottest day of 2023' on Easter Sunday

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry was said to be 'infuriated' by Charles' comment

Prince Harry 'infuriated' by Charles saying he couldn't afford to pay for Meghan

Charles has invited hundreds of charity and community figures to his coronation

Delight as King Charles invites hundreds of charity workers to coronation

Kate is said to have found the walkabout with Harry and Meghan one of the hardest things she'd had to do

Kate found Windsor walkabout with Harry and Meghan after Queen's death 'one of the hardest things she ever had to do'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Mark Rowley is not the person to fix the Met's "toxic, racist culture"

Mark Rowley is 'not the person' to deal with the Met's 'toxic, racist culture', says former Superintendent
It's too soon to write of Sturgeon, says LBC's Scotland political editor

Seeing Sturgeon's home filled with cops felt like a work of fiction - but it's too soon to write her off
What is the meaning of Easter?

What is the true meaning of Easter? Whether you know the theology, it's no longer just a Christian holiday
Political journalist Micheal Crick brands Labour poster as 'hypocrisy in the extreme.'

'Hypocrisy in the extreme': Political journalist brands Labour's twitter graphic 'absolutely disgraceful'.
Andrew Castle

Trans woman can't understand why women are 'offended' by Nike's new advert

Iain Dale and President of Royal College of GPs

'Deprivation is the real divide' says President of Royal College of GPs

Aida H Dee talks with Tom Swarbrick

'We should do it more!': Children's author explains why drag queens help with representation in schools.
Who would join the 'rancid' police force now, asks James O'Brien

Who would join the 'rancid' police force now, asks James O'Brien

'It's like a floating hotel': Ex-prisoner had no problems being on ship set to house migrants

'It's like a floating hotel': Ex-prisoner had no problems being on ship set to house migrants
Prison officer says there's 'no incentive' to work in the 'dangerous' job

'I'd make more in Tesco or Lidl': Prison officer claims there's 'no incentive' to remain in 'dangerous' job

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit