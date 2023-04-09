Prince Harry being stripped of Duke of Sussex title 'discussed at highest level' as aides joked Meghan 'took him hostage'

Royals discussed stripping Harry of his duke title at the very highest levels. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The possibility of stripping Prince Harry of his Duke of Sussex title was discussed at the highest level, a bombshell book has claimed.

Palace aides would joke that Meghan Markle had "taken Harry hostage" and that he was a victim of Stockholm syndrome, during his row with the rest of the royals, which they blamed Meghan for.

But others think Harry "turned his back on everything he has known" and believe he is the "driving force in everything that happened", according to Robert Jobson, a royal correspondent, in his new book Our King: Charles III.

Charles himself was not "in favour' of taking away Harry's royal title, despite the discussions, and still has "enduring love for his son", even though they argue, and despite Charles' decision that Meghan should not go with her husband to Balmoral when the family gathered after the death of the Queen last September.

Palace insiders claim that Harry's demands that Meghan join him in Balmoral "did not go down well with the family" and "they were all shocked by his behaviour".

Harry and Meghan. Picture: Getty

Charles is 'saddened by the widening gulf" between him and his youngest son, with the king wanting to see more of his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet.

Aides also claim that the various interviews that Harry has done detailing his strained relationship with his family make the possibility of fixing the rift even harder.

One insider said: "Some blame Meghan Markle for the fallout, ignoring the fact that Harry seems to be the driving force in everything that happened.

"There was a point when officials joked Harry was the victim of Stockholm syndrome, and he was Meghan’s hostage, but now most just feel Harry has turned his back on everything he has known."

Charles and Prince Harry. Picture: Getty

The book, serialised in MailOnline, also reveals that Prince Harry was 'infuriated' by his father telling him he couldn't afford to pay for Meghan Markle as part of the royal family.

Harry told then-Prince Charles that he planned to marry Meghan, and was upset when he didn't get the response he wanted.

Prince William, who was also there, asked "Are you sure, Harold?"

Then Charles "infuriated" his younger son by telling him that he could not afford to pay for Meghan, as well as William and Kate and their young family.

Meanwhile the book also reveals that the Princess of Wales found her walkabout with Harry and Meghan in the aftermath of the Queen's death "one of the hardest things" she'd ever done.

She joined with William to speak to the public who gathered at Windsor Castle to pay their respects to the late monarch last year.

The surprise move raised hopes that William and Kate would reconcile with the Sussexes.

"Catherine later admitted to a senior royal that, such was the ill feeling between the two couples, the joint walkabout was one of the hardest things she'd ever had to do," the book says.