Kate found Windsor walkabout with Harry and Meghan after Queen's death 'one of the hardest things she ever had to do'

7 April 2023, 21:55 | Updated: 7 April 2023, 22:01

Kate is said to have found the walkabout with Harry and Meghan one of the hardest things she'd had to do
Kate is said to have found the walkabout with Harry and Meghan one of the hardest things she'd had to do. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The Princess of Wales found her walkabout with Harry and Meghan in the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth's death "one of the hardest things" she'd ever done, a new book claims.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

She joined with William to speak to the public who gathered at Windsor Castle to pay their respects to the late monarch last year.

The surprise move raised hopes that William and Kate would reconcile with the Sussexes.

But in Our King, a new book from royal correspondent Robert Jobson, a source he described as close to the royals said the moment was tough on Kate.

"Catherine later admitted to a senior royal that, such was the ill feeling between the two couples, the joint walkabout was one of the hardest things she'd ever had to do," the book says.

Other claims in the book, which is being serialised in the Daily Mail, include the late Queen's belief that Harry and Meghan's behaviour was "quite mad" and she was confused by their criticism of the royals.

Read more: Harry and Meghan 'on the brink of confirming' plans for King's Coronation - but 'want questions answering first'

The walkabout was a huge moment during the mourning period
The walkabout was a huge moment during the mourning period. Picture: Alamy

Charles and William are said to have agreed they could no longer be left alone with Harry after the Oprah interview with the Sussexes, deeming him no longer trustworthy.

They even feared that if Meghan was allowed to join a meeting about the future of Harry and Meghan in 2020 by video link from Canada, the summit would not be secure, the book adds.

Read more: King Charles and Camilla face further anti-monarchy protests at Royal Maundy service

And Charles is said to have been annoyed by Harry's "bad manners" after he revealed his relationship with Meghan in 2016 then demanded they be left alone, overshadowing a trip the then-Prince of Wales was making to the Gulf region.

The claims come after Harry and Meghan were said to be on the verge of confirming attendance to the King's coronation in May.

Kate is said to have struggled with the walkabout
Kate is said to have struggled with the walkabout. Picture: Alamy

The Sussexes confirmed at the start of March that they had been invited to the coronation, but refused to say whether or not they would accept.

Less than a month before it is due to take place, they are yet to confirm whether they will attend or not, but they are close to revealing their plans, The Times reports.

That is despite RSVPs for the event reportedly passing on Monday.

If Sussexes do attend, it is believed they would not take part in the procession, nor would they join working members of the Royal Family on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

