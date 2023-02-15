Harry and Meghan will attend King Charles' coronation if royals grant 'one major condition'

15 February 2023

Prince Harry hasn't spoken to his family since the release of his memoir Spare in January
Prince Harry hasn't spoken to his family since the release of his memoir Spare in January. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Prince Harry and Meghan are still undecided on whether they will attend the King Charles' coronation and have one major condition before making a decision, a source close to the couple has said.

It is believed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be invited to the King's slimmed down coronation, due to take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

But Harry wants a frank conversation with Charles and William before he agrees to attend, in an attempt to clear the air.

He is not believed to have spoken to either since the release of his tell-all memoir Spare, which told of Harry's strained relationship with the royal family.

Harry and William haven't spoken since Spare released in January
Harry and William haven't spoken since Spare released in January. Picture: Getty

“Harry has been very clear and his position hasn’t wavered – he isn’t going to come if he feels the atmosphere will be as toxic as it was during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and funeral," a source told The Mirror.

“He’s said he wants to reconcile with his family and it’s their call, but so far nothing has changed.”

Despite the fact that Harry is yet to speak to his family since the release of Spare, his family "fully expect" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to attend.

In an interview with Tom Bradby last month, Harry said the "door is always open" for his family to apologise and repair their relationship.

Asked whether he would attend his father's coronation, Harry said: "There’s a lot that can happen between now and then, but you know, the door is always open, the ball is in their court.

"There is a lot to be discussed and I really hope they are willing to sit down and talk about it."

King Charles' coronation will be marked by a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle and a Buckingham Palace balcony appearance from the family, but it is believed Harry and Meghan would not be invited onto the balcony if they attend.

Prince Harry and Meghan visiting the public following Queen Elizabeth II's death
Prince Harry and Meghan visiting the public following Queen Elizabeth II's death. Picture: Getty

The palace have revealed new details for a weekend of fanfare to mark the ceremonial beginning of the King's reign from Saturday May 6 to Monday May 8.

Pubs in England and Wales could also be allowed to stay open until 1am across the weekend.

The coronation of the King and Queen Consort will take place at Westminster Abbey on the Saturday morning, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

According to the palace it will be “a solemn religious service, as well as an occasion for celebration and pageantry”.

Charles and Camilla will arrive at the Abbey in procession from Buckingham Palace, known as “the King’s procession”.

It was recently announced Queen Consort Camilla will wear Queen Mary's crown at the coronation "in the interests of sustainability and efficiency".

King Charles' coronation will take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey
King Charles' coronation will take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. Picture: Getty

The crown has been removed from display at the Tower of London to be modified ahead of the ceremony in the spring.

It will be the first time in nearly three hundred years that an existing crown will be used for the coronation of a consort as opposed to a new commission being made.

The Palace said: “The choice of Queen Mary’s crown by Her Majesty is the first time in recent history that an existing crown will be used for the coronation of a consort instead of a new commission being made, in the interests of sustainability and efficiency.”

